Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Set to premiere on February 23, 2024, Tyler Perry's latest passionate crime thriller for Netflix, Mea Culpa, features singer-actor Kelly Rowland, a prolific producer, writer, and director. The movie explores a murder case, unraveling secrets and desires. Rowland is also a producer on the film and is known for her work on The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Rowland plays the role of a defense attorney, Mea, who takes on Trevante Rhodes, Zyair, in this upcoming 2024 film. Rhodes' creativity and charismatic personality captivate her as she investigates his case.

A Scene in Mea Culpa Trailer (Image via Netflix)

Mea Culpa marks Tyler Perry's fifth film for Netflix, following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, the period drama A Jazzman's Blues, and the forthcoming drama Six Triple Eight, all set during World War II.

Mea Culpa: Release date, plot, and trailer

The worldwide premiere of Mea Culpa on Netflix was formally announced for February 23, 2024, at midnight PST. This further establishes Perry's notable collection of collaborations with the streaming powerhouse.

The first trailer for Mea Culpa was released on January 24 on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Perry wrote and directed the movie, which stars Kelly Rowland as a clever defense lawyer whose job is to defend Trevante Rhodes' character, who is accused of a horrible crime.

Rowland and Rhodes' characters become involved in a heated relationship as the court drama unfolds, adding a twist no one saw coming. Mea Culpa will be a hot and exciting ride as the couple deals with the complicated issues of love while the case unfolds.

The film revolves around Rowland's character, Mea Harper, a criminal defense lawyer who takes on the murder case against Rhodes' character, artist Zyair Malloy, who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes (Image via Netflix)

As Mea deals with the case's confusing results and tries to figure out her shady and alluring client and prove his innocence, she quickly learns that the world she has entered is more dangerous than she thought. Perry is joined by Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Rowland on the production team.

Who are the cast of Mea Culpa?

Kelly Rowland as Mea Harper

Played by Kelly Rowland, Mea is a confident and strong-willed criminal defense lawyer. She struggles with her family as she investigates artist Zyair Malloy's death. Her brother-in-law, Ray, the assistant district attorney, dislikes having Mea on the opposite side. She's devoted to Zyair's cause and feels she's the best attorney for him, but she doesn't trust his motives and must follow her intuition to unearth the truth.

Trevante Rhodes as Zyair Malloy

Trevante Rhodes as Zyair Malloy (Image via Getty)

The enigmatic artist Zyair functions out of an apartment located in Chicago. Mea defends him when he is accused of murdering his fiancée, and she finds him captivating and intriguing. Although there is evidence that Zyair is a womanizer and a viper, he denies culpability. Although he claims to have bizarre sexual desires, he would never harm another person.

Sean Sagar as Kal

After losing his job, Mea's husband, Kal, is battling to recover. His marriage has become complicated since he has hidden his alteration from his brother Ray and mother Azalia.

Nick Sagar as Ray

Nick Sagar as Ray (Image via Getty)

Assistant District Attorney Ray, Mea's brother-in-law, will be prosecuting Zyair. He wants the artist to represent his tough-on-crime mayoral quest. He becomes trapped in his falsehoods while trying to do it. Nick and Sean Sagar are brothers and haven't worked together in over a decade.

Ron Reaco Lee as Jimmy

Ron Reaco Lee as Jimmy (Image via Getty)

Jim is the private investigator Mea hired to look into Zyair's case.

Shannon Thornton as Charlise

Shannon Thornton as Charlise (Image via Getty)

Charlise is married to Ray and is Mea's sister-in-law. These two women have a special bond and often lean on each other when facing issues with their families.

Kerry O’Malley as Azalia

Kerry O’Malley as Azalia (Image via Getty)

Azalia, the mother of Ray and Kal, embodies the "boy mom" stereotype to an exceptional or gloomy level. She becomes overly involved in the lives of both of her sons' marriages because she believes she knows what is best for them and is not particularly obsessed with either of them.

According to a report by CBS News Atlanta, Mea Culpa was filmed in Chicago and Atlanta. Indicating the storyline as Boy Meets Girl, the plot alludes to unexpectedly chaotic developments. The film depicts the true tale of the all-female battalion tasked with organizing three years' worth of undeliverable mail, which appeared daunting.

Mea Culpa will be available to premiere on Netflix on February 23, 2024.

