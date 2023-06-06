Who does Kelly Rowland play in Grown-ish season 6?

The highly anticipated sixth and final season of the hit comedy series Grown-ish will premiere on Freeform on June 28, 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes. One exciting addition to the show is the talented Kelly Rowland, who will be taking on a significant role. With an already star-studded cast, the upcoming season promises to deliver even more excitement.

Grownish is an American comedy television series created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore that is a spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish. The series follows Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), the Johnson family's eldest daughter, as she attends college and begins her journey to adulthood. The first season of this series premiered on January 3, 2018, on Freeform.

Kelly Rowland plays the department head of psychology in Grown-ish season 6

Grown-ish has always been known for its stellar ensemble cast, and the upcoming season is no exception. Freeform recently announced that Kelly Rowland, the acclaimed American singer, and actress, will be joining the show for its final installment.

Kelly Rowland plays Edie, “a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U.” in the final season of Grown-ish.

Rowland's addition to the series brings an extra dose of star power and excitement to fans. With her incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, Rowland is sure to make a memorable impact on the beloved show.

Kelly Rowland is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She is best known for being a member of the girl group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

In Grown-ish season 6, Kelly Rowland will be portraying the character of Edie, a tenured professor who serves as the head of Cal U's psychology department.

Edie brings her wealth of knowledge and experience to the forefront as she guides the students through their academic journey.

Known for her expertise and passion for psychology, Edie becomes a source of inspiration and guidance for the young minds at Cal U. Rowland's portrayal of Edie is expected to be both captivating and enlightening, as she imparts her wisdom and challenges the students to expand their horizons.

Edie's impact on the students

As the head of the psychology department, Edie plays a crucial role in shaping the educational experiences of the students at Cal U.

With her dynamic teaching style and deep understanding of human behavior, Edie encourages the students to explore the complexities of the mind and confront their own emotions.

Her character will undoubtedly offer valuable life lessons, not only academically but also personally, as she helps students navigate the challenges of young adulthood.

The final season's star-studded lineup

Kelly Rowland is not the only music star joining the cast of Grown-ish season 6. She will be accompanied by other notable guest stars, including rapper Latto, R&B artist Omarion, and rapper NLE Choppa. These talented performers will add another layer of excitement and energy to the show's already impressive lineup.

Alongside Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals and Lil Yachty, the final season promises a star-studded experience for fans of the series.

Fans can expect captivating performances, valuable life lessons, and an unforgettable conclusion to this beloved comedy series.

