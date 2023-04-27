Serena Williams recently showcased her culinary skills during a brunch date with American singer and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

Serena Williams retired from tennis in September 2022 after playing her final competitive match in the third round of the US Open. Ever since, the 41-year-old has shifted her focus to passions outside the sport, including motherhood and expanding her various business ventures.

Since stepping away from her busy tour schedule, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has also enjoyed some well-deserved downtime with friends and family. On one such occasion, Williams recently showed off her exceptional baking skills with her longtime friend – American singer and actress Kelly Rowland.

Rowland and Williams got together for a Sunday brunch and while the singer made some pancakes, the tennis legend baked some mouthwatering cinnamon rolls. Rowland gave fans a glimpse of their fun day in the kitchen in a video she posted on social media.

"Sunday Brunch at Da’ Spoons," Rowland, who is married to music manager Tim Weatherspoon, captioned the Instagram post.

"Somebody’s making cinnamon rolls this morning," Rowland said, introducing Williams in the video. "And guess what? It’s good! Ok. This is not her first time. She is killing this over here. Look at this."

“Oh you’re making me nervous,” Serena Williams said in response.

The video ended with Rowland tasting the scrumptious cinnamon rolls.

The friendship between Serena Williams and Kelly Rowland goes back a long way. The singer previously revealed that the duo instantly hit it off after meeting at a concert, which was followed by Williams inviting Rowland to one of her tennis matches.

Ever since, the 42-year-old television personality has often been seen in Williams’ player's box during her matches. She has even cited the 23-time Grand Slam champion as a huge source of inspiration.

Serena Williams ventures into multimedia entertainment with launch of new production house

Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams has been making great strides in her new role as a businesswoman. The former tennis player has already proven herself to be an astute investor with her venture capital firm Serena Ventures.

The American is now making moves in the entertainment industry as well. After a successful stint as a producer for the movie “King Richard” last year, Williams recently announced the launch of her multimedia production house ‘926 Productions.’

The 41-year-old aims to bring to the forefront gripping stories revolving around women and people from diverse backgrounds with the help of her production company.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone. I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career,” Williams said in her announcement.

As per a recent report, the American’s first project will be based on Jewell Parker Rhodes’ bestselling book Black Brother, Black Brother, which is a coming-of-age story about two biracial brothers.

