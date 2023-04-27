Serena Williams starrer Never Done Evolving recognized with honors at 27th Annual Webby Awards 

Serena Williams was among the winners at the 27th Annual Webby Awards. Nike's 'Never Done Evolving' video featuring the American was recognized with an award for technical achievement.

On the occasion of Nike's 50th anniversary, the sports apparel brand created a video celebrating Williams' career, analyzing the evolution of her game over the years. With advanced AI technology, Nike created a match-up between Serena from her first Grand Slam at the 1999 US Open versus her most recent win at the 2017 Australian Open. Nike brought AI models of Williams to life through machine learning with the goal of having a deeper understanding into the 23-time Grand Slam champion's game.

Apart from Serena Williams, several other celebrities including Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Lizzo were among the people awarded a Webby. Rihanna, who recently performed at the 2023 Oscars, won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment for the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 footage. Lizzo grabbed an Award for Arts & Entertainment for BIG GIRLS: Womxn’s History Month, while Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez won the award for Fashion & Beauty, General Social.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Claire Graves, the president of the Webby Awards, credited the celebrities who are exploiting the "incredible potential" of the internet.

"This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it." she said. "They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world."

The star-studded Webby Awards ceremony celebrating the winners will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 15.

Serena Williams launches her own multimedia production house

Serena Williams has embarked on a new venture in the entertainment industry, announcing the launch of her own multimedia production house named 926 Productions.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams claimed that her production house will work towards elevating "female and diverse voices" through "unique" content.

"With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone," she stated. "I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions."

Apart from 926 Productions, Williams backs a number of diverse companies in various industries, including fashion brand S by Serena and jewelry brand Serena Williams jewelry.

