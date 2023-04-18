Serena Williams has entered the next chapter of her life in the entertainment industry, announcing the launch of her own multimedia production house.

Williams hung up her racquet last year at the US Open, falling to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Following a career that spanned over two decades, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is now ready to conquer another field with the launch of 926 Productions.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the production company is already close to a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. With the appointment of Caroline Currier as president, Serena Williams declared that 926 Productions will aim to elevate "female and diverse voices" through the "unique" content they produce.

"With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone. I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions."

"I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms,” Serena Williams said in an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Serena Williams is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport" - Caroline Currier

Serena Williams is a cultural icon who transcends sports, feels Caroline Currier

Speaking in the same interview, Caroline Currier, who has overseen projects such as Kevin Hart's True Story and TV series like Designated Survivor and The Rookie in the past, lavished praise on Serena Williams.

Calling the American a "cultural icon" along with being a "once-in-a-generation talent" who transended sports, Currier was in awe of Williams' commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

She looked forward to working with the 23-time Grand Slam champion, adding that she was thrilled to partner with a company that planned to champion hitherto unknown "impactful" and "entertaining" stories.

“I have long admired Serena not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but also a cultural icon. She is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport and her commitment to excellence on and off the court is inspiring," Caroline Currier said.

"As we bring our creative instincts together, I am thrilled to partner with Serena and build out a company that centers on championing impactful and entertaining stories yet to be told," she added.

The former World No. 1, along with her sister Venus Williams, previously served as the executive producer on King Richard -- the Academy Award-winning biopic based on her father Richard's life.

