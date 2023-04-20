Venus and Serena Williams are expanding their interest in the entertainment industry with their latest undertaking, after their successful collaboration on the movie King Richard, which is based on their own journey with their father Richard Williams.

As reported by Deadline, the sister duo have teamed up with Alexandra Milchan – known for producing the Oscar-nominated movie Tar – for a film reportedly called En Garde. The feature will be based on Jewell Parker Rhodes’ bestselling book Black Brother, Black Brother. The news comes just days after Serena Williams launched her new multimedia production company “926 Productions.”

Apart from Venus Williams, Alexandra Milchan (Emjag Productions) and Serena Williams (926 Productions), the list of producers includes Lara Shriftman and the tennis duo’s sister Isha Price, who also worked on King Richard. The movie has also listed Emjag’s Martin Salgo as the co-producer and will be directed by filmmaker duo Bush Renz (Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz), known for the American thriller film Antebellum.

The upcoming film is based on a powerful coming-of-age story about two biracial brothers – one who presents as white and the other as Black – as they navigate through a world filled with unforgiving social constructs.

"I look forward to developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms" – Serena Williams on her new venture '926 Productions'

Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams decided to evolve away from tennis after contesting her final match in the third round of the 2022 US Open. The sporting legend has wasted no time since, and has kick-started her journey outside the sport – with her investment firm “Serena Ventures” and her latest production company launch “926 Productions.”

Williams recently spoke about her vision for the multimedia production company, stating that her aim is to produce content that helps elevate female and diverse voices.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” Williams said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Serena Williams also expressed her excitement at working alongside 926 Productions’ newly announced president Caroline Currier. The former athlete praised Currier for her art of storytelling and her passion for the production field.

“I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions,” she said, adding, “I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes