3 most expensive real estate properties owned by Serena Williams 

Serena Williams is the most celebrated tennis player of all time. With 23 Grand Slams under her belt, Williams' journey has been an inspiration to many.

In her career, the former World No. 1 has collected almost $94 million in prize money. Apart from the on-court earnings, her deals with Nike, Subway, Gucci, Gatorade, and more have also added to her total net worth.

Williams has also founded her namesake brand 'Serena Williams Jewelery' and her clothing brand 'S by Serena'. In December last year, Williams co-founded the athletic lifestyle brand 'Will Perform', which targets muscle care and pain relief.

Her on-court and off-court earnings have skyrocketed her net worth to $260 million.

The 41-year-old has also invested in the real estate market and has treated herself to some sprawling spaces.

Here's a look at three of the most expensive real estate properties owned by Serena Williams:

# Serena Williams' Miami mansion

The first home on the list is Williams' 14,500 square feet Miami mansion, which the American bought for $6.7 million.

The modern and luxurious space was designed by her sister and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in collaboration with the design company she helms known as V Starr, based out of South Florida.

The home is a mix of Spanish and Mediterranean designs. It has a simplistic yet elegant vibe and the home consists of hardwood floors, cream-colored ceilings, a white piano, an infinity pool, walk-in closets, a wine cellar, a yoga room and an electric fireplace.

The house is subtle but also caters to Williams' bold personality. The American has also adorned the house with her favorite artwork. A unique feature of the house is a karaoke room with a neon sign, which reads 'Serenade'.

#2 Paris Apartment

Serena Williams bought her two-bedroom Paris Apartment in 2007 with a view of the iconic Eiffel Tower. The American has often claimed that she fell in love with Paris in 2006, evidently so considering she ended up buying a home there.

The home has gray hardwood floors and black doors, and Williams decided to give it a pop of color through the blue curtains.

During the tour, which Williams gave in 2016, she discussed how she had gone for a more neutral color palette for her Paris Home.

Throughout the tour, we can also see vintage artwork, a spacious kitchen, a makeshift bar that she has made using a double-leveled tray, a white fireplace, and a few of Williams' trophies adorning the mantle.

She also showcased her spacious wardrobe which she admitted makes her feel like she is a part of the famous movie 'Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'.

#3 Serena Williams' Beverly Hills Mansion

The 41-year-old tennis star purchased her Beverly Hills mansion in 2017 and paid somewhere between $6.1 million to $7.0 million for it.

The mansion is located in a gated community with the famous 90210 postcode of Beverly Hills, which is famous for harboring wealthy people.

The six-and-a-half-bedroom Spanish architecture-inspired property is spread out over 6000 square feet. Some of her most famous neighbors include songstresses Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Brittney Spears.

The mansion includes a huge kitchen, with a kitchen island with cabinets, an outdoor cooking space, a wine cellar, a game room, a massage room, a yoga room, a spacious veranda, a fireplace, a gym and a wet bar.

Although Serena Williams has been spotted spending time with her family there, the house is currently on the market for sale for a price of $7.9 million.

