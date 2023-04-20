Serena Williams is reportedly shopping a new memoir via Suzanne Gluck, a literary power agent with William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (referred to as Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. recently). Over the course of a 20-year career, Gluck has represented some of the industry's biggest bestselling and award-winning writers.

As reported by Page Six, there is an "eight-figure" deal on the table, and the book deal could fetch the 23-time Grand Slam champion $10 million minimum. Meanwhile, another source close to the publication has claimed that the deal is already finalized and that Williams' team was initially looking for a deal involving multiple books.

However, when contacted for more information, neither WME nor Williams' camp commented on the situation. Serena Williams previously published a memoir in 2009 titled My Life: Queen on the court with the help of a ghostwriter.

After a glittering career that spanned over two decades, the former World No. 1 hung up her racquet last year at the US Open, falling in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic after downing Danka Kovinic and then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the previous rounds.

Recalling the moment afterwards, Williams declared that she was not at all happy with the loss, wondering if she could have done better on the day and gotten over the Australian to reach the second week in her final Slam appearance. She said:

“I was actually not very happy at all. Just because of the result. I was there to keep going and to keep winning. And yeah, it was more or less like, ‘I can’t believe I let that match go’ more than anything, you know." “Obviously, it was a great moment and a great memory and I’ve never felt – I don’t feel like I’ve left anything, but I just felt like, ‘What could I have done better that day?’”

Serena Williams launches new multimedia production house

Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open - Day 13

In other news, Serena Williams announced the launch of her new multimedia production house, 926 Productions, earlier this week. The company will aim to promote female and diverse voices, collaborating on "unique projects" that will inspire audiences everywhere. Serena Williams said:

"With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone. I look forward to collaborating with [President Caroline Currier] and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes