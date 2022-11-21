WATCH: Kelly Rowland tells AMAs crowd to ‘chill out’ as Chris Brown is booed amid R&B win

On Sunday, November 20, American rapper and singer Chris Brown won the American Music Awards (AMAs) for best R&B singer.

Brown was, however, not present at the award function to receive the award. Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland received the award on his behalf and addressed the audience, which was booing when Brown’s name was announced.

Rowland held up a finger up to the booing audience and said:

"Excuse me. Chill out."

Rowland further supported the New Flame singer, noting:

"I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations."

Chris Brown beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd to win the AMA for the Favorite Male R&B artist.

Chris Brown claimed the AMA event organizers canceled his Michael Jackson tribute performance

The development comes a day after the R&B singer said that the American Music Awards (AMAs) canceled his award show performance, in which he was going to pay homage to the late popstar Michael Jackson.

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer can be seen at rehearsals, where he is performing with other dancers on Michael Jackson’s hits, including Beat It, Bille Jean, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin', and Thriller.

The singer wrote:

“U SERIOUS? WOULD’VE been the AMA performance but they canceled me for reasons unknown.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown fans hailed how Kelly Rowland supported him while accepting his award.

ThereGoTerry @ThereGoTerry Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning 💙 https://t.co/RYEOzWJTEQ

nickixbreezy @pachandopaya love her such a queen #ChrisBrown It was only right for her to do itlove her such a queen @KELLYROWLAND It was only right for her to do it ❤️ love her such a queen @KELLYROWLAND #ChrisBrown https://t.co/pTi7DwbcyP

Why did the crowd boo when Chris Brown won the AMA award for best R&B artist?

Symone♏️ @symonelyfy Its gross that Kelly Rowland stood up there defending that domestic violence felon Chris Brown. You wonder why men who abuse black women are never fully punished? It's because blk people give them a pass so the industry follows suit. What happened to protect black women? #AMAs Its gross that Kelly Rowland stood up there defending that domestic violence felon Chris Brown. You wonder why men who abuse black women are never fully punished? It's because blk people give them a pass so the industry follows suit. What happened to protect black women? #AMAs https://t.co/7NPwaUzHVy

Chris Brown is no stranger to controversy. In 2009, Brown's then-girlfriend Rihanna accused him of beating her. He had reportedly assaulted her in a Lamborghini the night prior to the Grammys.

In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran had reportedly filed a restraining order against him for allegedly punching her in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs, when they were dating.

According to Page Six, more recently, Brown has been accused of hitting a woman in 2021, and has been sued for allegedly drugging and sexually harassing a woman in 2020.

Brown has denied both allegations against him. In a 2020 Instagram post, the artist wrote:

“Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls–t.”

More about Brown’s new album

Chris Brown released his new album, titled Breezy, in June earlier this year. The album features 13 tracks and has singles including Sleep at Night, Passing Time, WE (Warm Embrace), and Dream, among others.

It features appearances from Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, Wizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Blxst, and Tory Lanez among other artists.

While making the album in 2021, Brown had said that he wanted to make endearing music that talks to women's souls. He also touted the album as pure R&B material.

