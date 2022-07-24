7 Best Exercises to Get Toned Abs Like Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland, 41, is a singer, songwriter, actress and TV personality famous for her shows and movies like Freddy Vs. Jason, LA’s Finest, The Voice, etc. She's also known for her physical fitness and especially her post-pregnancy body.

Rowland works out with celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins, and they have also produced an exercise video “Sexy abs”. That features some of the most basic yet effective abs workouts that anyone can do at home with some light weights and a mat.

If your current abs routine is boring or you are not seeing results, it might be the right time to switch things a little. How about including some of Rowland's abs exercises in your routine to get toned abdominal muscles just like her?

Exercises to Achieve Sculpted Abs Like Kelly Rowland

Listed below are seven abs exercises from Kelly Rowland’s workout you can do comfortably at home to achieve toned and sculpted abs just like the singer. These exercises are quite simple yet very result-worthy and can be done with minimal gym equipment. Let's get started:

1) Side Plank

According to Rowland's trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, a side plank is an amazing exercise for the obliques. It's an isometric core strengthening exercise that helps build abdominal muscles and also engages the gluteus maximus and medius to stabilse the hips.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your left side, with your legs extended and straight from your hip to your feet.

Your left elbow should be right under your shoulder, and head should be in line with your spine. Keep your right arm aligned to the right side of your body.

Keeping your abdominal muscles engaged and navel drawn towards your spine.

Raise your knees and hips off the floor while keeping your torso straight and tight.

Breathe easily, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

2) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are one of Rowland's favourite abs exercises. This exercise not only targets the usual abdominal muscles but works on the deep obliques and abs too.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back, and place your hands behind your head.

Lift your shoulders off the floor; bring both your knees up, and reach your elbows to your opposite knees while keeping your abdominal muscles tight and engaged.

Start rotating from side to side, and continue for a few seconds.

3) Love Handle Crunch

To sculpt those fatty areas that accumulate on either side of the waist, Rowland prefers doing 'love handle' crunches. This is another very easy yet tricky move that targets your entire abdominal muscle, especially the areas around your waist.

Here’s how to do it:

While lying straight on the floor, keep your hands behind your head, and make sure your shoulders are relaxed and stable.

Turn your knees to the left, and raise your upper body while squeezing your obliques and contracting your navel towards your spine.

Slowly lower your body. Relax, and continue the next rep.

Turn to your right, and do the same movement.

4) Russian Twist

This exercise seems quite easy but requires a lot of strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit upright pressing your sit bones to the floor, and raise your feet keeping your knees bent.

Position your back at a 45-degree angle, creating a 'V' shape with your thighs and upper body.

Extend your arms in the front, clasping both your hands together or interlacing your fingers.

Engage and use your abdominal muscles to rotate to the left and then to the right.

Continue the exercise for a few reps.

5) Double-leg Reach

The Double-leg reach is an effective abs exercise that also helps improve coordination and stability.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie straight on the floor. Keep your hands behind your head.

Gently lift your shoulders, and engage your abs as you pull your knees in towards your hips.

Exhale, and move your legs diagonally.

Hold for a few breaths while keeping your lower back still on the floor.

6) V-hold

The V-hold or V-sit exercise helps develop amazing core strength by targeting different areas of the core all at once. This exercise also helps challenge your balance and coordination.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit straight, with your hands under your thighs.

Lean back at a 45-degree angle, and let go of your legs.

As you exhale, lift both your feet off the floor, and straighten them in front of you.

Reach your toes and hold for a few breaths.

7) Forearm Pike Up

This exercise is a lower abdominal strengthener and is great for strengthening your shoulders as well. It also works on your lower back, quads and glutes.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a forearm plank position, with your hips, legs and shoulders all in a straight line.

Slowly lift your hips as much as you can, and create a '' shape with your hips at the top.

Lower your body to the plank position, and repeat.

Takeaway

Along with the aforementioned exercises, it's also crucial to be mindful of what you are eating if you dream of getting abs like Kelly Rowland's.

Rather than switching your diets to something new now and then, stick to a basic healthy and nutritious diet, and eat lots of vegetables, fruits and lean proteins. Follow the 80/20 rule, and try to eat healthy and clean at least 80% of the time.

