7 Best Home Workouts for Men to Get Defined Abs

If you want to get defined and sculpted abs but do not want to hit the gym, don’t worry. You can still achieve your goal with some effective at-home abs workouts.

An effective workout for your abdominal muscles includes exercises that work on all the major muscles in your midsection. That includes rectus and transverse abdominis as well as internal and external obliques.

At-home Abs Exercises For Men

The seven exercises mentioned below are some of the best ones you can do at home to build abs that are stronger and toned.

Mix and match these workouts to create a productive upper-body routine that can help you become physically fit in no time. Let's get started:

1) Plank with Knee Tap

This exercise is great for your rectus abdominis and helps engage your core while also alleviating strain on your neck.

How to do it?

Start by taking a plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders.

Slowly lower both your knees till they touch the floor.

Return to the starting position to complete one rep.

Continue the repetition for a few more seconds, and relax.

2) Spiderman Press-up

Spiderman press-ups are basically designed to target your core muscles, but they also work on your triceps and chest.

How to do it?

Take a standard press-up position.

Lower your body towards the floor. Bring your left knee to your left elbow, and keep them off the floor.

Press back up, and bring your leg back to its initial position.

Complete the desired number of repetitions on your left leg, and do the exercise on the opposite leg.

3) Seated Rotation

Seated rotation is another very effective exercise to build up your abs. This exercise targets your obliques and can be modified by keeping your legs planted on the floor or enhancing the intensity by keeping them lifted.

How to do it?

Sit on the floor comfortably, and lean your upper body back. Make sure your abdominal muscles are engaged properly.

Keep your legs lifted and bent at a 90-degree angle and your arms bend and hands together.

Start rotating your torso to the left side so that your left elbow is just above the mat.

As you do that, make sure your lower body is stable.

Rotate to the other side, and return to the start.

Continue for a few seconds, and relax.

4) Heel Tap Crunches

This exercise targets the lower abdominal muscles, hip flexors and obliques. You can make this workout easier or harder by changing the distance between your glutes and heels.

How to do it?

Lie straight on your back, and keep your heels towards your glutes.

Engage your abs. Lift your shoulders off the ground and bend to touch your left heel with your left hand.

Do the same with your right heel and right hand.

Repeat.

5) Deadbug

This exercise helps stabilise and strengthen the abs without the risk of neck strain. It primarily targets your obliques, rectus and transverse abdominis.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your arms extended up and in line with your shoulders. Keep your legs bent at 90 degrees, and make sure your knees are just above your hips.

Make sure your lower back is properly pressed into the ground, and your abdominal muscles are engaged while extending and lowering your left leg till your heel touches the floor and your right arm till your hand touches the floor over your head.

Hold for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

6) V-up

As this exercise involves lifting your legs and arms at the same time, it enables your heart rate to increase and pushes your core muscles to their limit.

How to do it?

Lie on your back. Keep your arms on your sides and legs extended properly.

Slowly lift your upper body, legs and arms all at once, and balance yourself on your tailbone forming a 'V' shape.

Hold, and lower your body back to the floor.

Repeat.

7) Lateral Bear Walk

Lateral bear walk targets your transverse and rectus abdominis as well as your oblique muscles. It hits your entire core and also helps improve your overall balance and stability.

How to do it?

Start in a standard plank position with your knees under your hips and your shoulders over your wrists.

While keeping your buttocks stable, knees off the floor and head in a straight line with your tailbone, walk your feet and hands to the right for three steps.

Do not allow your hands or feet to cross each other.

Do the same on your left, and return to the starting position.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Exercises like the ones mentioned above can help you achieve stronger, defined abs and improve your overall appearance. However, also remember to consume fewer calories, and stick to a consistent workout plan for optimum benefits.

