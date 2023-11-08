Tyler Perry Documentary: Release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

On November 17, 2023, Amazon Prime Video is set to release "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," a documentary highlighting the remarkable journey of Hollywood superstar Tyler Perry. The documentary delves into Perry's early struggles and how he persevered in pursuing his dreams.

From overcoming challenges to becoming a bona fide Hollywood icon, this film pays homage to his incredible path to success, showing fans a very personal and honest view of Perry's life.

Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz directed the documentary and was produced by Gelila Bekele, Jasmine K. White, and Asante White.

Tyler Perry documentary: Release date and cast

The cast of Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story includes Tyler Perry himself, as well as Ozzie Alou, Kenya Barris, Derek Deuce, Ari Emanuel, Wu Bea Goldberg, Melody Hobson, Mark Itkin, T.D. Jakes, Lucky Johnson, Gayle King, Debra Lee, Killer Mike, Kelly Thomas Morgan, Andy Norman, Tim Palen, Michael Pasanek, Kasim Reed, Elvin Ross and Oprah Winfrey.

This talented group of people brings quite a lot of depth and authenticity to the documentary. This makes it a must-watch not only for all Tyler Perry fans but also for anyone curious about the entertainment biz.

Where to watch the Tyler Perry documentary?

For people who are eager to watch the Tyler Perry documentary, the release date is just around the corner. Catch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video when it becomes available for streaming on November 17, 2023.

Current Amazon Prime Video subscribers will have immediate access to this exclusive content, and if you're not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day Prime Video free trial to ensure you don't miss this intimate portrait of Tyler Perry's life and career.

What is the new Tyler Perry documentary?

The Tyler Perry Documentary's trailer offers a glimpse of Tyler Perry's story. It delves into the impact, of his mom, Willie Maxine Perry, and how her passing in 2009 affected him. Perry had a rough childhood, marked by experiences of abuse and trauma that later influenced his adult life. Despite his hardships, he powered through and ended up becoming this insanely successful filmmaker, churning out a bunch of hit movies.

Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King appear in the trailer and talk about their close relationships with Perry. Gayle King puts it this way:

"There is no denying the talent and the power of Tyler Perry."

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story is a movie about Tyler Perry's life. It shows how he had a tough childhood, but instead of letting it bring him down, he used it as motivation to succeed. The movie was made by Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz and took a long time to finish. It teaches us that it's important to remember where we come from as we work towards our goals.

Final thoughts

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story is a powerful and inspiring look into the life of this incredible filmmaker. Remember to put it on your calendar and get ready to watch the amazing Tyler Perry Documentary on Amazon Prime Video.