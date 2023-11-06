Jinny's Kitchen spin-off on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, air time, and all you need to know

The spin-off of Jinny's Kitchen, titled Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building, an unscripted Korean variety program starring Kim Taehyung (BTS V), will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2023. This two-episode special seems to be a great mix of entertainment, cuisine, and collaboration and will be premiered across 240 other countries.

Fans of Jinny's Kitchen - which has amassed enormous popularity among viewers worldwide - are now looking forward to a joyful continuation of the show.

The reality show on Amazon Prime Video stars Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik, and Taehyung. In the show, Kim Taehyung portrays the aspirational new intern, Jung Yu-mi plays the new executive, Park Seo-jun is the new head of the kitchen, Choi Woo-shik plays the seasoned intern, and Lee Seo-jin plays the boss who takes his business seriously.

What to expect from Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building - Plot, cast, and more

BTS' V aka Taehyung appeared on the Jinny's Kitchen spin-off once again, as the first episode was aired on South Korea's tvN network on October 12, 2023, at 8:40 pm KST. Hence, the two-episodes long spin-off won't be premiered in South Korea via Prime Video.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building is also known as Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen in Korean.

The show reunites LAYOVER singer-songwriter Kim Taehyung of BTS, who released his solo album on September 8, 2023, alongside the Itaewon Class famed Park Seo-joon, who will make his Hollywood debut on November 10, 2023, with The Marvels.

Furthermore, the cast also stars Korean actor Choi Woo-shik, who shot to fame with his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite along with Jung Yu-mi, known for her acting in Train To Busan and Kim Ji-young Born 1982. 52-year-old veteran actor Lee Soo-jin, known for his role in Marriage Contract, is also part of the ensemble cast.

The two episodes emphasize upon improving communication and teamwork—especially after their previous endeavor, which involved operating a Korean snack business in the charming town of Bacalar, Mexico.

These unique episodes are full of hilarious events and fun team-building exercises. Nah Yung-suk, the producing director, is mostly responsible for these humor-filled episodes. Both Jinny's Kitchen stars and the new viewers will enjoy the special episodes, which feature entertaining games and challenges that feed the cast's competitive spirit.

As the worldwide premiere of Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building draws near, fans throughout the globe are getting more and more enthusiastic. For those seeking a fun diversion into the realm of culinary innovation and team dynamics, the unscripted format of the program ensures authentic moments of laughter, inspiration, and discovery.

Viewers can anticipate an interesting trip into the intriguing world of Korean cuisine when the series premieres exclusively on Prime Videos.

Fans and viewers from across the world are now waiting eagerly for November 12, 2023, when the show will have its worldwide premiere. The previous season of the show was aired in February 2023, which garnered praises from viewers, especially the BTS ARMY, due to the main cast including Kim Taehyung of BTS.

Fans of Jinny's Kitchen are excited for the premiere of the show

Furthermore, since the episodes have already aired on tvN in South Korea, international fans caught a glimpse of the episode through social media platforms. In one of the clips, Choi Woo-shik forgot the popular song Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS, which invited a disappointed look from Taehyung, leaving fans laughing.

Another glimpse from the episode on X displayed Park Seo-joon telling Na PD that BTS' V always chooses to sleep close to the Itaewon Class lead, thus there would be no need for a room assignment. This invited comparisons to the iconic scene where Taehyung was seen dozing off close to Park Seo-joon's character in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

A different clip showed Choi Woo-shik asking Taehyung whether he would like to return to Jinny's Kitchen, to which the LAYOVER singer agreed to immediately.

Fans flooded the social media discussing their excitement for the show, adding that they were looking forward to the humorous concepts based on the few clips available on X (formerly Twitter).

The announcement of the two special episodes premiering on Prime Videos has given international fans an opportunity to enjoy the unscripted Korean reality spin-off, showcasing the real and endearing sides of the popular stars.