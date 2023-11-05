"I started binge-watching the show": The Marvels’ director Nia Dacosta reveals why she cast Korean actor Park Seo-joon in her film

Nia Dacosta, the director of the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels, discussed the film in detail, including Park Seo-joon's character, in a recent exclusive interview with Cine21. She specifically mentioned that it was during COVID that she first learned about Itaewon Class. The movie stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan.

The 33-year-old filmmaker Nia Dacosta, well-known for her work on the Little Woods (2018) and Candyman sequel (2021) films, claimed that her passion for K-drama was rekindled during the COVID-19 epidemic.

"During COVID-19, friends recommended ‘Itaewon Class’ starring Park Seo Joon, saying I would like it too."— Nia Dacosta

Park Seo-joon appears to have gotten the job mostly due to Itaewon Class, as the director was drawn to him due to this specific role. In the popular K-drama, the 34-year-old South Korean actor played the lead role of Park Sae-royi back in 2020, as viewers followed his transformation from underdog to prosperous businessman.

Still from the K-drama Itaewon Class. (Image via @taunteshwari)

She continued by saying that she had always liked K-dramas, especially as a teenager, and recently started binge-watching series, some of which starred Park Seo-joon.

"I was also a fan of Korean dramas during my teenage years, so I started binge-watching the show to return to those days. Park looked really cool in the drama. Then, I started watching other works by him and remembered his name."— Nia Dacosta

Nia Dacosta elaborated that Park Seo-joon immediately sprang to mind when she became responsible for directing the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels and had to decide on an actor to play the iconic comic character Prince Yan.

From Itaewon Class to Prince Yan in The Marvels, Park Seo-joon is paving his own way to the international scene

Park Seo-joon appears to have been cast in the upcoming MCU movie due to his well-acclaimed K-drama, Itaewon Class. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old actor's involvement in the upcoming movie, The Marvels, and how he gets welcomed by foreign Marvel fans would be a determining factor in cementing his position in the Western film industry.

Although fans of K-drama worldwide are familiar with the Itaewon Class actor, he is about to become well-known internationally as he plays Prince Yan in the forthcoming film The Marvels.

Marvel Studios has stated that Park Seo-joon would play the ethereal and noble Prince Yan of the Planet of Aladna in the upcoming movie The Marvels. The original comic books state that Prince Yan is compelled to marry singer and mutant Lila Cheney after being instructed by the Aladna Royal family.

Prince Yan then approaches Captain Marvel for assistance in calling off his nuptials. Unfortunately, due to unfavorable events, Malo—an additional extraterrestrial from the planet Sleen—incursions planet Aladna to marry Prince Yan and take control of the entire galaxy.

Comic book fans witnessed Captain Marvel sparring with Marlo, rather than Lila battling Marlo. As a result of the victory, Captain Marvel was asked to marry Prince Yan. However, she immediately granted Yan the authority to choose his partner. Thanks to Captain Marvel, Prince Yan managed to break free from his engagement and ascend to the throne.

Furthermore, in the comic book, the custom that only women have the authority to choose their partners on the planet of Aladna was ended by him when he was crowned as king. In addition, Prince Yan and Captain Marvel are married, according to the original comic books. However, it's unclear if the upcoming MCU film will pay heed to the original storyline.

Fans react to the new post of Prince Yan from the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels

Marvel Studios uploaded a new teaser clip on November 3, 2023, on its official account on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "Meet the Prince." The video sent the fans worldwide into an online frenzy. In the video, Park Seo-joon can be seen donning a princely attire and looks mesmerizing as Prince Yan of Aladna.

Fans lavish praises on Park Seo-joon as they have a meltdown over the stunning visuals of the Korean heartthrob in the latest teaser clip.

The highly anticipated film The Marvels follows the calamity whereby Captain Marvel finds herself trading places with Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, which leads to massive consequences.

The Marvels have already piqued the imagination of fans worldwide with their formidable coalition of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Adding Park Seo-joon to the mix is a great way to draw in more audience.

The Marvels, the second installment of MCU's Captain Marvel universe, will have its global premiere on November 10, 2023.