Captain Marvel's mysterious marriage unveiled in The Marvels: What lies behind the charade?

Speculation has been rife for a while now about Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, potentially having a spouse in the upcoming film, The Marvels. Recent merchandise from MCU seems to have at last unmasked the mystery man.

In Captain Marvel, the film's creators deliberately avoided including a male romantic interest for Danvers, which made the news of her potential "husband" in the sequel both surprising and intriguing. The rumored groom was hinted to be Park Seo-Joon's character, speculated to be the comic's Prince Yan.

Several clues corroborated this notion, including rumors last year that The Marvels would feature musical elements and "a planet where communication solely takes place in song," an element seemingly confirmed in the sequel's teaser trailer.

Who is Brie Larson-played Captain Marvel's husband in The Marvels?

Speculation intensifies as a McDonald's toy list potentially unveils the identity of Captain Marvel's spouse (Image via Marvel Studios)

A Twitter fan account dedicated to Captain Marvel made an intriguing discovery in the form of a McDonald's toy list for the upcoming movie, The Marvels. This list potentially sheds light on the identity of Park Seo-Joon's character and, by extension, possibly reveals the character of Carol Danvers' spouse.

The full roster of character names from the toy list isn't completely visible in the image posted. Yet, according to the fan's tweet, the list includes these characters: Captain Marvel, Photon, Ms. Marvel, Kree Supremor Dar-Benn, Nick Fury, Prince Yan, Goose, and, intriguingly, Princess Carol.

The inclusion of Prince Yan in the list appears to solidify rumors that Park Seo-Joon will be taking on this role from the comics. But the curveball in the revelation is the existence of a 'Princess Carol' toy, throwing weight behind the whispers of an impending marriage between these two characters.

This intriguing finding not only strengthens the rumor of Seo-Joon playing the comic's Prince Yan but also suggests that the speculation about him being the cosmic savior's "spouse" might indeed be a reality, setting the stage for an exciting storyline in the MCU's upcoming film, The Marvels.

Is Captain Marvel's marriage a charade?

The Marvels' teaser trailer sparks curiosity: Is Captain Marvel's marriage a ruse? (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Captain Marvel #9, published in 2014, Carol Danvers was entangled in an elaborate conundrum, aiding the rockstar mutant Lila Cheney in her daring escape from a predestined marriage with Prince Yan of Aladna. The latter was far from being enthusiastic about this forced liaison and was merely accommodating the situation for political expediency.

Fast forward to The Marvels, where Carol seems to have been thrust into Lila's vacant spot in this intricate game of political machinations. Hints of this unexpected twist were scattered throughout the teaser trailer's non-linear montage, showcasing Carol, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau blending in, casually attired amidst a euphoric dancing crowd.

The subsequent scenes unveiled Carol adorning a hat oddly reminiscent of a jellyfish, possibly due to her unwitting involvement in a peculiar planetary ceremony, as suggested by her bemused expression.

The exact nature of this alliance remains shrouded in mystery—whether it is Carol inadvertently marrying Yan, the latter impulsively marrying her for political maneuvering, or the formation of a calculated alliance—this bond is expected to be a convoluted pretense and is unlikely to last long.

As anticipation builds, fans must exercise patience until November 10, 2023, when The Marvels premieres in cinemas worldwide, to unravel the enigmatic narrative behind Captain Marvel's unconventional marital alliance.

