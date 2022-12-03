Oprah Reveals Her Secrets to Feeling Amazing at Almost 70

Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to the vagaries of weight loss. In fact, she has been pretty open about her diet history and doesn't shy away from the toxicity of it.

In 1988, she hopped on a crash diet that resulted in rapid weight loss. However, she didn't realize that it wasn't sustainable, and the weight climbed back on as fast as she lost it. She said:

"For four solid months, I didn't eat a single morsel of food. When I started Optifast in July 1988, I was at 212 pounds. By fall, I weighed 145 pounds"

She even famously wheeled a fat-laden wagon onto the stage of her talk show, weighing 67 pounds, to symbolize her rapid weight loss. What she didn't know back then, was that her results were fleeting.

"What I didn't know was that my metabolism was shot," she added. "Two weeks after I returned to real food, I was up 10 pounds. Since I wasn't exercising, there was nothing my body could do but regain the weight."

Over the years, Oprah's weight has been a hot topic of discussion. However, she ahs come to find balance and sustainability in her approach to weight loss after years of crash dieting. She said:

"For the longest time, I was afraid of a potato chip. Now I deny myself nothing," she said. "I just don't give myself everything at the same time."

Speaking to E News, she continued,

"Now, I don't have a goal in mind. I get to a certain weight, and I'm OK, and say, 'This is where I want to be. Hang in there. I'll get there when I get there.' And my body will tell me when I am exactly where I need to be."

At, 70, Oprah looks better than ever. You're probably wondering about the secret to her evergreen health. She doesn't swear by anything fancy, so you too can emulate her success. Here are some health tips from the woman herself:

How does Oprah Looks Amazing At Almost 70

1) She eats food that she grows herself

Oprah is a big fan of eating organic, so much so that what she grows at home makes it to her plate. She told Harper's Bazaar:

"We always try to eat lunch in the garden. We have a rule: If we cannot find it in our garden, then we cannot eat it."

2) She prefers her dinners light

Oprah usually eats dinner at 6 pm before walking her dog. She said in her interview with Harper's Bazaar:

"If Stedman (her partner), or the girls are here, I'll eat a proper meal, but if I'm alone, I may just have a protein shake or a bowl of soup."

3) She does WW

For those wondering, WW, formerly Weight Watchers, is a health programme that offers both weight loss and weight maintenance services. Oprah even serves as a brand ambassador for the company, having consistently followed their tips and training since 2015.

Her trainer, Bob Greener shared the following on Oprah's website, saying about her:

"(She) averages about 1,700 well-balanced calories daily, and her diet is about 20 percent protein, 30 percent fat (and rich in healthy fats), and 50 percent carbohydrates (good ones like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables)."

4) She absolutely cannot miss a good breakfast

There are people who prefer to start their day on an empty stomach, Oprah most definitely does not fall into that demographic. She told her website:

"No one would ever mistake me for an expert on engines, but I know one thing: They don't work without fuel. Our bodies are the same way, which is why I'm passionate about breakfast — especially when it involves passion fruit. And blueberries. And raspberries, strawberries, some sliced banana, and maybe a sprig or two of fresh mint. And don't forget the bread — you know I love my bread. For breakfast, my preference is multigrain, double toasted."

5) She doesn't forget to treat herself

The secret to any successful diet is staying consistent, but eating boiled vegetables and bland food is anything but sustainable. Well, the good news is that you can indulge in your favorite foods ever so often without kicking yourself about it.

Oprah loves pasta so much that she'd choose it as her final meal.

"If I were going to choose my last week, they would all be pastas."

She would, though, pick up a tuna casserole if pasta is unavailable. She says:

"I love a thing all thrown together in a skillet. It's part of the life that I grew up with. When I grew up, tuna casserole was one of my favorite things in the world because you get all the stuff mixed together. And I'm one of those people who loves to mix all of my food together."

Takeaway

Having battled the toxicity of fad diets and an unhealthy relationship with food, Oprah understands, perhaps better than anyone, the importance of staying consistent in her diet and treating herself to the things she loves.

