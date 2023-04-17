Best fiber-rich foods for a healthier gut

Fiber-rich foods include grains, vegetables and fruits. There are two types of dietary fibers: soluble fiber and insoluble fiber. Dietary fiber cannot be digested in the body and usually passes through stool.

Also known as roughage, dietary fiber can reduce constipation and flatulence when taken in the right quantity. In this article, we list the best fiber-rich foods for your stomach.

Importance of fiber-rich foods

Dietary fiber can help with constipation (Image via Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato)

Fiber-rich foods can also reduce stomach bloating. It can provide several health benefits, like aiding in weight loss and lowering risk of diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends consuming approximately 38 grams of fiber for sedentary men and 24 grams of fiber for sedentary women. Unfortunately, most people don't consume adequate amount of dietary fiber.

Fruits and vegetables high in fiber

The following fruits and vegetables contain significant amounts of dietary fiber:

1) Broccoli

Broccoli is a low-carb vegetable and is among the best fiber-rich foods. It's also an amazing source of Vitamin C.

Hundred grams of broccoli contain only seven grams of carbs, which makes it amazing for a low-carb diet. Broccoli is versatile and can be used in stews, soups and stir-fries. Steamed or grilled broccoli is an amazing snack option. The calories and nutrients in broccoli make it an amazing superfood.

2) Berries

Berries are superfoods that contain an amazing amount of beneficial compounds that may prevent dementia and mental degeneration.

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries are among the best fiber-rich foods. Antioxidant compounds in berries can reduce risk of chronic inflammatory conditions. Berries are also known to have cancer-preventing properties.

3) Guavas

Guavas are rich in soluble dietary fiber and promote growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria, aiding digestion. Guavas are amazing for breakfast and go well with oatmeal and yogurt. They're also rich in lycopene, which can protect the body from free radicals.

List of foods high in fiber

It's not just fruits and vegetables; several other foods also provide dietary fiber, including:

1) Chia seeds

Chia seeds are among the best fiber-rich foods. They're best enjoyed with Greek yogurt, oats and fruit salads.

Chia seeds also help regulate blood glucose level in people with type 2 diabetes. Consumption of chia seeds for weight loss is quite popular among youngsters.

2) Oatmeal

Oatmeal is among the best fiber-rich foods that help with constipation. Dietary fiber present in oats prevents constipation and flatulence. Oatmeal is naturally gluten-free and is best enjoyed with fruits, nuts, milk, yogurt and berries.

3) Almonds

Having almonds with skin can provide a significant amount of dietary fiber. Almonds are keto-friendly and are allowed on low-carb diets. They can be paired with walnuts and pistachios for optimal health benefits.

What are the highest fiber grains?

Brown rice can provide good amounts of dietary fiber (Image via Unsplash/David Gabrielyan)

Whole grains are the best fiber-rich foods to include in your diet. Some of the best grains and cereals include:

Whole wheat

Brown rice

Corn, whole cornmeal, polenta and popcorn

Oat groats, steel-cut oats, rolled oats

Whole rye

Hulled barley

Millet

Buckwheat

Quinoa

Wild rice

It must be kept in mind that whole grains often contain anti-nutritional factors. so they must be soaked before cooking and cooked well for proper digestion. Excessive dietary fiber can cause constipation, too. Consuming the right amount of fiber is essential for optimal gut health.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

