What are superfoods? Are they worth all the craze?

What are superfoods? Nutrient-dense foods that are associated with multiple health benefits are usually called superfoods. This is not a scientific term, and hence, there is no underlying nutritional basis for their terminology. The term was coined for marketing purposes and for selling specific products.

It is difficult to classify superfoods since there are no scientific criteria to do so. Existing scientific studies and nutritional facts of some foods can be a great way to understand the potential of highly nutritious foods. In this article, we will try to answer the question--"What are superfoods?" We will also list some nutritious foods that are worth this title.

What are superfoods? How to classify them?

Nutrient-dense foods are amazing for overall health (Image via Unsplash/Jasper Benning)

The United States Department of Agriculture has published the nutritional value of almost all food items, including processed and ultra-processed foods available in the market. Nutritional information is available for food in grams, ounces, and pounds. Foods containing the highest amount of micronutrients per gram are called superfoods.

Apart from the nutritional value, foods containing other beneficial compounds such as antioxidants are also named superfoods. Now, since we got to know the answer to the question, "what are superfoods," let's check out some of those foods below.

What are superfoods for weight loss?

Since we have already answered the question "what are superfoods," let's get to know which foods can help with weight loss and provide various categories of nutrients at the same time:

1) Berries

Berries have won this title long back due to their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidant content. Low-calorie and low-carb nutritional profile of berries can be beneficial for weight loss. Berries are also known to prevent dementia and mental decline.

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are the most popular berries consumed by people. They are versatile and can be added to baked goods, fruit salads, yogurt, and oatmeal. Include a handful of berries for your breakfast or snacks and see the results.

2) Green tea

Since we already have the answer to the question "what are superfoods," let's check out another food that might help with weight loss. Another amazing beverage that is often called a superfood is green tea. Green tea caffeine helps with weight loss.

It is made from the young leaves of the tea plant. Green tea is best enjoyed slowly brewed without milk or sugar for rapid weight loss. Catechin epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG, is the main antioxidant present in green tea.

3) Dark green leafy vegetables

Leafy greens are low-calorie foods and can help with weight loss. They also provide significant amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Dark green leafy vegetables include:

Kale

Swiss chard

Collard greens

Turnip greens

Spinach

What are superfoods for gut health?

Probiotic-rich foods are best for gut health (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

Since we have already answered the question "what are superfoods," let's get to know some of the superfoods that aid in digestion and help improve gut health. Probiotic-rich foods are best for gut health since they provide and promote the growth of gut-friendly bacteria.

Try to include the following superfoods for better gut health:

1) Yogurt

Yogurt is often called a superfood due to its amazing nutritional profile. It can be consumed with oatmeal, fruit, and nuts. It is high in protein and can help with weight loss. Milk-based yogurts are made from milk through fermentation using lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus) and bifidobacteria. Certain types of yogurt also contain other strains of bacteria.

Yogurt can help people suffering from IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). It's low on lactose and considered safe for lactose-intolerant individuals. Yogurt is best consumed without sugar or flavors. Greek yogurt is more nutritious than plain yogurt.

2) Kefir

Kefir is one of the most nutritious fermented foods to include in your diet and is usually prepared with milk and kefir grains. It can also be prepared with a water base for vegans. Milk kefir is considered more nutritious due to the nutrients provided by milk.

Are superfoods worth the craze?

If chosen wisely, these foods deserve all the attention and craze. Look out for unnecessary trends and aim to include real superfoods that are fresh, minimally processed, and nutritious.

Since we have answered the question "what are superfoods" and brought you a list of foods that help with gut health and weight loss, you might find it easier to choose healthier foods at the grocery store.

