Is Tyler Perry a billionaire? Net worth and fortune explored amid Harry and Meghan's revelations

Tyler Perry recently appeared in the final episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries Harry & Meghan. The American actor-director previously supported the couple when they relocated, stepped down from their royal duties, and relocated to the U.S.

Speaking about the pair and their decision to move away from the royal family, Perry said:

“They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy. They didn't... They did not have a plan. Everyone's like, ‘Oh, there's this...’ There was no plan.”

The filmmaker also gushed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love during an appearance on the Today show:

“What I know about the two of them - and I wish the world knew - how much these two people love each other.”

Tyler Perry also shared that he was moved by the love the pair have for each other:

“They found each other, out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

He further added:

“If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it. That's really amazing.”

Tyler Perry helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they relocated to the US by allowing them to live at his $18 million Beverly Hills home.

Dionne Grant @DionneGrant Tyler Perry offered Prince Harry and Meghan his home and his security for “several months” when they moved to the US. He had never met them before. He is now the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet: "I had to take a minute to take that in. I thought, 'I'd be absolutely honored'" Tyler Perry offered Prince Harry and Meghan his home and his security for “several months” when they moved to the US. He had never met them before. He is now the godfather to their daughter, Lilibet: "I had to take a minute to take that in. I thought, 'I'd be absolutely honored'" https://t.co/xdWC9HXzgZ

The pair, along with their then one-year-old son, Archie, used Perry’s house as their personal residence for a few months before moving to their own $14.65 million home in Montecito, California.

Perry previously revealed that he decided to help the couple at the time, as it was a “very difficult time for them” and that he wanted to provide “support” in any way possible.

In the docuseries, Perry also revealed that he is the godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet.

SNOW TV® 📡🎥📺 RC 3662284 @OfficialSnowtv I am the Godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter's Tyler Perry reveals I am the Godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter's Tyler Perry reveals https://t.co/8XhU1lfpOF

Although Celebrity Net Worth estimates Tyler Perry’s current net worth as $800 million, the producer has previously been dubbed a billionaire by publications like Forbes and Business Insider.

A look into Tyler Perry’s net worth and fortune in 2022

Tyler Perry has an approximate net worth of $800 million (Image via Getty Images)

Tyler Perry is an American actor, director, producer, comedian, and playwright. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is considered to be one of the most financially successful directors in Hollywood, with an approximate net worth of $800 million.

He has reportedly created and produced more than 30 films and eight TV shows, and contributed to over 20 stage productions. The site reports that Perry earns between $200 and $250 million from his endeavors in the entertainment industry.

Tyler Perry’s production company reportedly earns $150 million every year from its single deal with ViacomCBS alone. In 2020, Forbes added Perry to its billionaire list and reported that he had collected “more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005.”

Tyler is known to be a self-made tycoon in the entertainment industry. He began his career by writing and producing a single play called I Know I've Been Changed when he reportedly lived out of his car.

The entertainment mogul eventually built a multi-media empire and owns 100% of his costs, revenues, and profits. Perry wrote and produced several stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s and garnered a dedicated fan base across Atlanta and beyond.

Even before Perry entered Hollywood, his shows reportedly drew around 35,000 audience members each week and sold more than $100 million in tickets as well as $30 million in related videos and merchandise.

Shortly after, Perry approached Lionsgate studio and invested half of the money in a proposed film that required $5.5 million budget while agreeing to split the profits with the studio. The first movie under the arrangement, titled Diary of a Mad Black Woman, earned $50.6 million domestically and an additional $150 million from TV syndication and video sales.

Tyler Perry made his directorial debut with the 2006 film Madea's Family Reunion. The film opened at number one at the box office with $30.3 million and grossed $65 million. The filmmaker continued to direct the succeeding films and produced 14 Madea films.

The films reportedly grossed $700 million at the box office, and Perry took home approximately $300 million as he wrote, directed, and produced the movies independently. Perry made additional money from his forays into the TV business.

The sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2012 and garnered huge ratings. Shortly after, CW offered Perry a $200 million production guarantees plus a 90 episode commitment to run the show, and he accepted the deal, keeping $140 million to himself and spending $60 million on production costs.

Tyler Perry also garnered some earnings from his acting roles in films like Gone Girl, Alex Cross, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja, Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Vice, among others.

He even wrote the book Don't Make a Black Woman Take Off Her Earrings: Madea's Uninhibited Commentaries on Love and Life (2006), selling 30,000 copies and reaching the top spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The actor also published Higher is Waiting (2017), which debuted at number five on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Perry also accumulated a large part of his fortune from his work under Atlanta-based Terry Perry Studios in 2006.

The studio made Perry the first African-American individual studio owner and is currently one of the biggest studios in the world.

As per a business deal, ViacomCBS pays Tyler Perry Studios $150 million per year for content production and the filmmaker personally receives an equity stake in the BET+ streaming network. The stake is reportedly worth an estimated $50 million.

Speaking to Forbes in his 2020 interview, Perry said that “ownership changes everything” and one of the reasons behind his financial success is ownership. He said that he receives “higher” returns as he owns everything in his productions from the lights to the set.

Poll : 0 votes