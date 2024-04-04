Joy Behar praises Beyonce’s version of ‘Jolene’ over the original by Dolly Parton

Following the release of Beyoncé's 2024 rendition of the 1973 classic Jolene, Joy Behar labeled the original song by Dolly Parton as anti-feminist. On April 3, 2024, in a podcast titled The View: Behind The Table, Behar said,

"I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics. Because the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like, anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man. If it's so easy to take your man, then take him."

Beyoncé released of her most recent album, Cowboy Carter, on March 29, 2024. Fans and music enthusiasts are taking notice of her rendition of Dolly Parton's timeless 1973 hit song Jolene.

The pop sensation has given Dolly Parton's timeless country song her own twist in her latest album. Since then, this version has been praised by Joy Behar in addition to her fan base.

Joy Behar admitted that she liked Beyonce's version of Jolene more than Dolly Parton's version

Joy Behar recently opened up about Beyonce's and Dolly Parton's version of 'Jolene' (Image via Instagram/@dollyparton/@joyvbehar/@beyonce)

Joy Behar, an American comedian and television show, recently compared Beyonce's rendition of Jolene to Dolly Parton's original. She recently appeared on a podcast where she continued by praising the new rendition, which changes the storyline from Parton's original.

In the original song, Parton appealed to the main girl with "auburn hair," whose "beauty is beyond compare." In the song, she practically begged the girl not to take her boyfriend just because she could. Parton also talked about how she felt inferior to Jolene and how her happiness depended on her.

Dolly Parton's sensitive plea at the beginning of the song doubles as the chorus. The lyrics go,

"Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/I'm beggin' of you please don't take my man/Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/Please don't take him just because you can."

In Beyoncé's rendition of the song, she issued a warning to Jolene, telling her not to pursue her partner and not to take the risk just because she believed she could. The lyrics say,

"Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/I'm warning you, don't come for my man/Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/Don't take the chance because you think you can."

Another difference in Parton's version is that Jolene is so beautiful that no one can compete with her.

"Your beauty is beyond compare/With flaming locks of auburn hair/With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green/Your smile is like a breath of spring," she sings. "Your voice is soft like summer rain/And I cannot compete with you, Jolene."

In her version, Beyoncé claimed that although Jolene's beauty is evident in her rendition, it is not enough to snatch what she already has.

"You're beautiful beyond compare/Takes more than beauty and seductive stares/To come between a family and a happy man," she sings. "Jolene, I'm a woman too/Thе games you play are nothing new/So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene."

On the other hand, Joy Behar, the 81-year-old actress, further revealed her thoughts on Beyoncé's rendition to her The View producer Brian Teta on the podcast's episode on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

"Beyoncé says, if you take my man, you're going to be in a lot of trouble. I say, go ahead, take my man. Take him."

Later in the same podcast, Joy Behar asserted that she was the one on the show who convinced Dolly Parton to acknowledge her feminist views. She then narrated an incident in which Parton first dismissed the idea of calling herself a feminist.

Beyoncé's version of Jolene, which features Parton herself, was also approved by the singer. Moreover, Beyoncé's performance has received Parton's support, and she has openly expressed her appreciation for the fresh take.