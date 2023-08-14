What did AJ Griffin say about Beyonce? Atlanta Hawks star deletes viral tweet amid online backlash

AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks made headlines recently after posting a tweet about Beyonce. However, Griffin eventually deleted the tweet which received a lot of backlash from the singer's huge fanbase.

But what did the Hawks star write about Beyonce? Griffin made it clear on Friday that he won't be attending any of Beyonce's concerns in Atlanta on Aug. 11, 12 and 14. He called out her fans and even claimed that her concerts promote the work of the Devil.

"If you call yourself a follower of Jesus Christ, you shouldn't be going to any Beyoncé concerts or any concerts that Promote Satan. (Ephesians 5:11)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

AJ Griffin is a Christian and often talks about his faith on his social media platforms. He has the right to believe in his religion but claiming that someone promotes Satan without any definite proof can just fuel conspiracy theorists and misinformation.

The Bible verse he cited, Ephesians 5:11, reads:

"Take no part in the fruitless works of darkness; rather expose them."

One possible way to look at Griffin's analogy is he probably considers Beyonce a "work of darkness." There have also been several conspiracy theories claiming that Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are using their music to spread Satanic texts, and are part of the Illuminati.

Also Read: "Release the fat suit!" - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions to James Harden's 'liar' rant against Daryl Morey

AJ Griffin's time with the Atlanta Hawks might be over

AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks

AJ Griffin was the No. 16 pick in last year's NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Griffin was a standout freshman for the Duke Blue Devils before making an impact in Atlanta as a rookie. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.1 rebounds last season, with two memorable game-winners.

However, Griffin's time in Atlanta might be over after just one season and it's not because of his religious beliefs. He was linked to a potential trade to the Toronto Raptors as part of the package to acquire Pascal Siakam.

Griffin used to have some ties with the Raptors. His father, Adrian Griffin, is a former assistant coach under Nick Nurse. He was hired to take charge of the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason,

AJ showed a lot of promise in his rookie season but the Hawks are looking to get back into contention. Adding a player like Siakam to Trae Young and Dejounte Murray could put Atlanta among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. As for the Raptors, they are likely to enter a rebuild around Scottie Barnes if they trade Siakam.

Also Read: "Why you always wanna talk about that?" - Michael Jordan was once left unimpressed after Jay Leno brought up an embarrassing topic

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)