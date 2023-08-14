"Release the fat suit!" - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions to James Harden's 'liar' rant against Daryl Morey

NBA fans were in splits after James Harden's recent rant about Daryl Morey. Harden was unhappy with Morey and made his feelings known in an epic speech during a trip to China.

In a video posted by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden told fans and reporters in attendance that the Philadelphia 76ers president is a liar. The former MVP made it known that he has no intention to play for the Sixers as long as Morey is employed there.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

James Harden's rant came less than a day after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Philadelphia 76ers ended their trade talks involving the disgruntled star. It is despite Harden's stance that he won't report to training camp and is willing to have a standoff with the franchise.

Fans reacted to Harden's speech online, including on X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit. One fan even suggested that it's time for the 10-time All-Star to wear his fat suit to force a trade:

"Release the fat suit!"

Expand Tweet

One fan showed his support for Harden, who might be doing this on behalf of China:

"This is some CCP propaganda I can support for once."

This fan was shocked that Harden publicly made a statement about Morey:

"Having a player’s stance come straight from the source publicly like this instead of through the mouth of a media member or an agent is actually insane. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this done before."

Here are other reactions to James Harden calling Daryl Morey a liar:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Michael Jordan once came to promote his skincare products but instead got picked apart by Jay Leno

James Harden wants to get traded to the LA Clippers

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden opted into his contract next season in hopes of getting traded to the LA Clippers. Harden wants to play with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and go back home to Los Angeles.

However, the Clippers were unwilling to meet the Philadelphia 76ers' demand for their second-best player. The Sixers were looking to get some value out of Harden, who will be a free agent next summer. They want players who can help them contend for a championship while also getting picks as compensation.

The Clippers want to bring Harden into the fold but would not sacrifice their future for a potential one-year rental. With the Sixers likely getting a disgruntled Harden toward training camp, it will be interesting to see if he'll be part of the team to start the season.

Also Read: "Why you always wanna talk about that?" - Michael Jordan was once left unimpressed after Jay Leno brought up an embarrassing topic

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)