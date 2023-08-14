Michael Jordan once came to promote his skincare products but instead got picked apart by Jay Leno

Michael Jordan is a pop culture icon known for his shoes and greatness on the basketball court. However, shoes are not the only products Jordan has in his portfolio. Did you know he has his own line of skincare and cosmetic products?

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno back in 1997, Jordan promoted a variety of his products. He has his own line of soap, cologne, deodorant, shower gel and body oil.

Even though Jordan was there to promote his products, Leno had other ideas. The comedian and host was nearly unstoppable as he roasted the Chicago Bulls legend in front of millions of viewers. Here are some of his best lines:

"Strong enough for men but made for Dennis Rodman."

"Does it smell like you before or after a game?"

"Are you afraid of burning? The burning, the itching?"

"How moist? You are really moist! You are nice and moist!"

It's unclear if Michael Jordan took the jokes personally but he made several appearances on Jay Leno's show after that 1997 interview. Jordan was a good sport despite all the hilarious burns by Leno.

His appearance on The Tonight Show also probably worked because Jordan still has some skincare and cosmetic products available in the market. Some of the products still available include his soap, cologne, shave gel, aftershave, shampoo, styling gel and body spray.

Jordan's cologne spray could be his best seller because it now has five scents available — Michael Jordan, Jordan, Legend, 23 and Flight. His cosmetic line was launched in 1996 but remains in production to this day.

Michael Jordan's business ventures

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan is one of the rare athletes who became a billionaire. He did it through his popular Air Jordan brand in collaboration with Nike. However, that's not the only thing on MJ's business portfolio.

Jordan previously owned the Charlotte Hornets until he sold his majority stake to the franchise a month ago for $3 billion. He still has a minority stake in the team and will continue to have a role in the organization.

The Chicago Bulls legend also has his own NASCAR Team, as well as a stake with DraftKings and the MLB team, Miami Marlins. He is a brand director for Hanes, has his own Tequila brand, owns several steakhouses across the United States, earns profit through real estate and has a luxury golf course in Florida.

