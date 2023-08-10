"Yeah that mute button finna go crazy" - Internet reacts with memes as Malika Andrews replaces Mike Greenberg as NBA Finals host

ESPN continued to make changes to its NBA lineup for next season after Malika Andrews was named as their new NBA Finals host. Andrews will replace Mike Greenberg, who has been on the job for just two years, and the internet lost.

According to The New York Post, Greenberg mutually agreed to hand over the NBA Finals stint, as well as the hosting gig for NBA Countdown, to Andrews. He cited to his busy schedule with Get Up on ESPN and Greeny on ESPN Radio. He also covers the first day of the NFL Draft for the network.

On the other hand, Andrews' power in ESPN continues to rise. In addition to her new job as NBA Finals host, she will replace Greenberg on NBA Countdown and will continue to host NBA Today. The 28-year-old journalist started rising through the ranks after Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor left ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly reacted to the Malika Andrews news on social media. Some are unhappy with ESPN's decision because Andrews doesn't have a lot of supporters online, especially on Twitter or X.

This fan cannot wait to mute Andrews on the broadcast:

"Yeah that mute button finna go crazy."

One fan thought that ESPN was doing what the people don't like:

"It's like companies in 2023 find out what their consumers want the most and then do the complete opposite. Smh."

J. Mulholland @MulhollandL0ver @LegionHoops @AndrewMarchand It’s like companies in 2023 find out what their consumers want the most and then do the complete opposite. Smh

This fan will watch the NBA on TNT:

"Whole ESPN network fallen off. TNT or I’m muting the channel."

CK @legacyCK @LegionHoops @AndrewMarchand Whole ESPN network fallen off. TNT or I’m muting the channel

Here are the rest of the reactions, mostly memes, about Malika Andrews' new job at ESPN:

Also Read: "This might be his first healthy summer" - Gilbert Arenas backs Paul George's claim that he will be on his 'bully sh*t' next season

Malika Andrews' journalism career

Malika Andrews interviewing Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Malika Andrews earned her communications degree at the University of Portland in 2017. Andrews immediately started working for The Beacon in Portland then became an intern at the Denver Post. She also worked for the Chicago Tribune before getting hired by ESPN in 2019.

Andrews' career began to soar after she became a sideline reporter during the NBA bubble. She then began making appearances for ESPN shows such as Around the Horn, Get Up, NBA Countdown, The Jump and SportsCenter. She also began covering the NBA Finals for ABC in 2021.

The 28-year-old Oakland native won her first Sports Emmy Award last year for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent. She made more history last year after becoming the first woman to host the NBA Draft.

Also Read: Did LeBron James raise $1,000,000 for charity by eating mud? Debunking viral rumors about the LA Lakers superstar

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)