Gilbert Arenas backs Paul George's claim that he will be on his 'bully sh*t' next season: "This might be his first healthy summer"

Paul George recently responded to Devin Booker's comments on Instagram and promised that he'll be on his "bully sh*t" next season. Some fans clowned George for his remarks but Gilbert Arenas agreed with him. Arenas believes that the LA Clippers star will have a healthy campaign in 2023-24.

In a recent episode of Gil's Arena, Arenas backed up George's comments about being on his "bully sh*t" and believes he'll dominate next season. The three-time All-Star explained that "PG13" might have had the time to work on his game this summer.

"I don't think we realized how handicapped his summers were," Arenas said. "Remember he had shoulder surgery? Now if you had shoulder surgery, you're not working on your game and he's coming into the season. He's went into summer where he actually didn't get to work out for two, three, four summers in a row.

"He didn't really get to work on his game. This might be his first healthy summer where he get to actually tap into getting better. Him and Kawhi, spending your time rehabbing versus getting better so he might be on some different sh*t."

Gilbert Arenas might have a point about Paul George rehabbing injuries in the offseason rather than improving his game over the past few years. However, George was not healthy heading into this summer. He suffered a right knee sprain towards the end of the regular season that caused him to miss the playoffs.

It should be noted that George has not played a full 82-game season in his career. He did play 80 or more twice and was relatively healthy when he was with the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder.

George has been ravaged by injuries since he joined the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019. He missed 24, 18, 51 and 16 games in each season he played for the Clippers. He'll be entering a very important season wherein he's playing for quite possibly the final max contract of his career.

What happened between Paul George and Devin Booker?

Devin Booker and Paul George

Devin Booker did not like Paul George asking Klay Thompson a question about trash-talking. Booker commented on George's podcast page on Instagram. It appeared the Phoenix Suns guard thought that "PG13" was looking to get a response from Thompson, who apologized to Booker instead.

George responded to Booker's comments while live streaming and playing Call of Duty. He doesn't care about the Suns All-Star but promised that he'll be back to his best next season, which he called his "bully sh*t."

George and Booker have beef that started in 2021 when they went face-to-face after a hard foul on Cameron Payne. Booker even called George soft, which was ironic for someone who yelled at a mascot for doing its job or getting upset for getting doubled in a pickup game.

