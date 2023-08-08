"You so cold man" - LeBron James is in awe of $53,827,872 teammate's dazzling display for Team USA

LeBron James was amazed by LA Lakers teammate Austin Reaves' first-half performance for Team USA against Puerto Rico. Reaves led the Americans in scoring with nine points off the bench.

In a post on Twitter, "The King" acknowledged Reaves for his energy and scoring on Monday. The incoming third-year guard made his national team debut after a breakout campaign for the Lakers.

"A-R you so COLD man!!! @AustinReaves15," James tweeted.

Austin Reaves had nine points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field. He only played eight minutes off the bench but showed why he deserved his spot in Team USA's roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Reaves is fresh off signing a four-year, $53,827,872 contract with the Lakers this offseason. He was the team's third-best player in their postseason run to the Western Conference finals behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The 25-year-old star's contract meant that the Lakers have a lot of faith in him. James and Davis have been very vocal about his performance last season, especially in the playoffs. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 postseason games.

A couple of teams were interested in signing him free agency but Reaves chose to return to the Lakers. He's expected to be one of the team's starters next season, with head coach Darvin Ham predicting him to take his game to the next level and possibly become an All-Star.

"I'm putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon," Ham told NBA Insider Marc Stein last month.

Why did Steve Kerr select Austin Reaves for Team USA?

Austin Reaves during Team USA's training camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Some NBA fans were baffled when Austin Reaves was included in Team USA's 12-man roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. These fans thought that Reaves did not deserve his spot and there were players better than him that were left out.

Head coach Steve Kerr explained last month why he chose the LA Lakers guard as part of his team. Kerr loved what he saw from Reaves during their second-round playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

"For me, after watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the western conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice," Kerr said. "I think Austin is one of the rising young players in this league. What you look for in FIBA is versatility.

"You want size defensively, the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers." (h/t Silver Screen and Roll)

