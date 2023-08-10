Fact Check: Did LeBron James raise $1,000,000 for charity by eating mud? Debunking viral rumors about the LA Lakers superstar

A post on social media about LeBron James has gone viral. The LA Lakers superstar allegedly raised $1 million for charity after eating mud, and there's even a photo of him doing it. But did James really eat mud for charity?

The report was made by Buttcrack Sports on Twitter, with an image of James seemingly eating real mud. However, it's a popular parody account known for its satirical posts that fans love to eat up. It's also a fake photo generated by artificial intelligence.

It's not the first time and certainly not the last time Buttcrack Sports will make people online laugh at the expense of "The King." They recently reported that LeBron James went UFO hunting with former United States president Barack Obama.

They also produced a fake image of the Lakers superstar wearing an all-pink attire and reporting that he attended the Barbie premiere. And as far as mud eating, James probably had a delicious mud pie at least once in his life.

The NBA offseason has reached its lowest point, with barely any news about player movements and transactions. Team USA will likely take the spotlight as they head to the Philippines for the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month.

As for James, he spent the early parts of the summer on vacation with his family in Europe. Even Draymond Green was spotted in France having lunch with James and his wife Savannah.

However, things turned south for "The King" and his entire family late last month when Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Bronny was at USC working out in practice when the unfortunate incident happened.

LeBron James spotted in Minnesota with Bronny

Bronny and LeBron James at the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

Bronny James survived his health scare and was out of the ICU in no time. He was eventually discharged and the entire James Family was thankful for all the support. However, they are still looking for answers to why their eldest son, a fit athlete, would suffer a cardiac arrest.

According to TMZ Sports, LeBron James flew with Bronny to Minnesota earlier this week to visit the famous Mayo Clinic. They were probably there to have Bronny undergo several tests to determine what really happened to him.

As much as LeBron wants to play with his son in the NBA, the 18-year-old's health is more important. It doesn't matter if his college career is on pause at the moment. It's better to get answers now before making their next move.

