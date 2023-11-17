“He’s illiterate”: Joy Behar disgusted with Travis Kelce’s old tweets, wants Chiefs star to stay away from Taylor Swift

Not everyone is on board with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Though a few Swifties have taken to supporting the singer's new relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star, a few celebrities are against the linkup.

Part of it is related to fans digging up a few old posts from Kelce's Twitter account. During a recent segment on his show, "The View" co-host Joy Behar explained how she doesn't want Kelce to date Taylor Swift. Adding to her point, she read out a 2010 tweet from the tight end's Twitter account:

“Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,’” Behar read.

Continuing, she read a few more tweets from Travis Kelce:

“Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” and “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here."

Visibly concerned over the tweets, Behar added:

"He's illiterate."

Whoopi Goldberg, who is on the show with Behar, ended up defending the two-time Super Bowl champion. Explaining that young tend to say foolish things at times, Goldberg suggested that everyone should lighten up:

"What you said 25 years ago may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do."

Travis Kelce labeled 'misogynist' over old tweets as fans warn Taylor Swift

As Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship continues to attract attention, fans have dug into Kelce's past, bringing up old clips and tweets from the tight end.

Though many have thought Kelce is somewhat sweet, some labeled him a 'fat-shaming misogynist' over a few tweets.

One account linked all of Kelce's tweets, which were insulting towards women.

"As a man, you have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weight more than you!!" one tweet from Kelce read.

Fans raised concern, convinced that Swift was about to dump him.

Others agreed with Goldberg, asking people to not judge Travis by what he said when he was in his twenties.

While Kelce has continued to receive backlash, he has yet to speak on his tweets from 2010-11.