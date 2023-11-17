Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going stronger. They have met each other’s parents and have gone out together numerous times. During their bye week, the All-Pro tight end has also witnessed the Argentinian leg of Swift’s Eras Tour.

But when things are going well, issues about the two-time Super Bowl champion have surfaced because of people digging into his old tweets. They believe it could spell trouble in the blossoming link between the multi-platinum musician and the Kansas City Chiefs star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans red-flag Travis Kelce’s controversial tweets from 2010 and 2011

A Twitter user shared four of Kelce’s tweets over a decade ago. The tweet reads:

“Yes, Travis Kelce is/was a fat-shaming misogynist. I mean, what a small p**is he must have. Now he's just a no oral s*x, which is a dealbreaker for his breeder. Jackson and Brittany Mahomes... Taylor Swift can sure pick her PR Stunts!”

Expand Tweet

The evidence presented had a fellow Twitter user commenting:

“Looks like Taylor about to dump Trav”

Expand Tweet

Another fan mentioned:

“His use of the English language is horrible.”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Kelce’s condescending tweets from 12 to 13 years ago.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kelce posted these tweets while attending college at the University of Cincinnati. He played three seasons for the Bearcats after redshirting his first year and being suspended in what should have been his third year.

Since then, the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has become a seven-time All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Travis Kelce has one focus in Week 11

Amidst the whirlwind of being linked to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wants to defeat his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. It’s a monumental showdown between the NFL’s best teams, fitting for a Monday Night Football billing.

The Super Bowl LVII rematch will be in Arrowhead Stadium. While the Chiefs will enjoy home-field advantage, Travis Kelce is raring to bounce back from a disappointing Week 9 performance. He only had three catches for 14 yards in their win against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

Things are shaping up well for Kelce because, for all of the Eagles’ success, they have struggled to stop the pass, surrendering 257 yards per game. That’s the fifth-worst rate through ten weeks.

But while Week 11 MNF will be a family affair, it’s unsure if Taylor Swift will attend. However, her parents will finally meet Donna and Ed Kelce during the game.