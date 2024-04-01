On March 29, K. Michelle took to Instagram to share a heartwarming gesture from Beyonce amid the release of the latter's country album, Cowboy Carter. Michelle posted a picture of a bouquet of white flowers and a card sent by the Halo singer that read:

"You're killing it! I love what you've been doing and I know it's not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyonce"

While appreciating the gesture, Michelle wrote in the caption:

"Beyonceeeeeeeeeee! WOW! This is soooo nice. One of the nicest things EVER, I'm in tears. Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful. I'm so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire I'm so motivated."

In 2023, K. Michelle announced that her I'm the Problem album would be her last R&B album, following which she would be shifting to country music.

K. Michelle to focus on country music

After a career in R&B spanning nearly 15 years, K. Michelle announced in 2023 that her album, I'm the Problem, would mark her departure from the genre as she pivots into country music. Later that year, she released Country Love Song, featuring Justin Champagne.

During an appearance on the Yes, Girl! podcast in 2020, the singer revealed her journey of transitioning to country music. She said that the genre needs artists to prove themselves to make a breakthrough:

"I do respect country music's stance on some things, which we should take the same stance on in our music and R&B. We just let anybody in. Anybody can rap. Country is not going to play with you like that. You're going to pay your dues. You're going to know how to write. You're going to know how to sing."

The singer also revealed that being a black woman in the genre has been difficult and cited examples of black artists such as Lil Nas X facing difficulties.

She continued:

"They automatically assume because I'm Black, that I'm about to start rapping or making fun. They consider it making fun of their genre because think about it: if we had someone of another ethnicity come in, which we do, come in and try to sound just like us mimicking us, we would be in an uproar. Right? We already are in an uproar about some of these (rappers)."

In November 2023, K. Michelle performed at the 2023 Country Music Awards with Jelly Roll. While talking to US Weekly about her transition to Country Music, Michelle said, "It's part of who I am."

Along with K. Michelle, Beyonce also sent flowers to other Black female music artists, key among them being Mickey Guyton, the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination for country music.