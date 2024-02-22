Kelly Rowland allegedly snubbed 'Today' show due to questions about Beyonce as the Texas 'Hold em" singer "doesn't do interviews"

Last week, news about Kelly Rowland walking off the sets of Today Show went viral on the internet. A source told Page Six that the Mea Culpa star walked off since she didn't like the dressing room. However, another source recently told The Wrap that Rowland walked off the set since the host Hoda Kotb, "aggressively" asked her about Beyonce.

"The story was spun that Kelly didn't like her dressing room, but she has been on the 'Today' show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all. Kelly was upset about Savannah's aggressive questioning about Beyonce. She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected."

Expand Tweet

The Single Ladies singer and Rowland have maintained a friendship spanning over three decades. They were also part of Destiny's Child together.

Kelly Rowland shuts down questions about Beyonce

The recent Today Show incident may not be the first time Kelly Rowland was allegedly questioned about her friend Beyonce. In a recent interview by radio station V-103 Atlanta, Rowland was again asked about Beyonce. Rowland was on the Mea Culpa press tour, when the host, Big Trigger, popped the question:

“Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it’s my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there’s a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be, either rock-based or a DC reunion."

To which Kelly Rowland said:

“That is her business to talk about, not mine.”

Jazzy McBee intervened, saying:

“And I know that you all are tired of answering those questions, but fans like me for the Destiny’s Child reunion, it got me really excited … we still gotta ask every time we see you.”

To which Rowland said:

“I know, but just ask them,” Rowland replied. “I’m here talking about Mea Culpa, out Feb. 23, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that, that’s that.”

Reacting to Kelly's walk of from the Today show, host, Hoda Kotb on an episode of Today on February 20 said:

"I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again."

She also added, saying:

"Kelly is welcome any time. Of course she is! She can share my dressing room. We'll be in it together."

Expand Tweet

Rita Ora, who was present at the Today show as a guest filled in last minute after Hoda asked her to co-host the show.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE