Beyoncé's younger daughter Rumi Carter becomes the youngest person to chart on Billboard Hot 100 list

Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, recently debuted as the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in history at just six years and nine months old. She broke the record previously held by her older sister, Blue Ivy, 12.

Rumi had made a guest appearance on her mother's track, Protector, from the album Cowboy Carter. In the song, Rumi asks Bey,

"Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?"

The clip is then followed by an acoustic ballad from Bey, reflecting on her deep love for her children. Protector is currently placed at No. 42 on the streaming, airplay, and sales-based Hot 100 list, which will be released on April 13, 2024.

Bey and husband, Jay-Z, share three children. Their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, was born on January 7, 2012. The couple had twins, Rumi and Sir, five years later on June 13, 2017.

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. She is known for her ability to switch between various music genres, including R&B, pop, hip-hop, soul, and even rock.

Most recently, the artist made history as her new LP, Cowboy Carter, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart on April 13. She became the first Black woman to lead the list, which began in January 1964.

Beyoncé’s new LP reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts. The project has earned 407,000 equivalent album units, making it the biggest week of 2024 for the artist.

Rumi Carter surpassed her sister Blue Ivy’s record when she appeared on Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl in 2019. The track topped at number 76 at the time. Blue sang on The Lion King-inspired album The Lion King: The Gift at just seven years old.

However, Blue Ivy has not given up her spot as the youngest artist ever to appear on any Billboard chart. She achieved the record because of her featured appearance (under the billing “B.I.C.”) on Jay-Z’s track Glory. In 2012, the track reached No. 63 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 23 on Hot Rap Songs. Blue Ivy’s breaths and coos, recorded just after birth, were also added to the song.

Rumi Carter is currently the youngest female artist to be charted in Hot 100 history, which began in 1958. However, the child is not the youngest charting artist overall. French singer Jordy Lemoine, credited as Jordy, holds that record. He debuted at just five years old in 1993 with Dur Dur D’être Bébé! (translation: “It’s Hard to Be a Baby”).

Beyoncé has charted 106 songs on the Hot 100 in her three-decades-long career. She is the third-most among women to do so. The singer even week surpassed her husband Jay-Z this week, who has 105 songs on the list.