Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, amid his personal history of being dissed by the Canadian rapper.

After a complicated history spanning over a decade, the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar erupted fully when Lamar took aim at the Canadian in the song 'Like That.'

Drake didn't take the attack lying down, responding with the tracks 'Push Ups' and 'Taylor Made.' The feud intensified with Lamar's releases 'Euphoria' and '6:16 in LA,' each song containing increasingly personal lyrics.

Drake recently escalated matters with the surprise drop of 'Family Matters,' targeting Lamar's apparently strained relationship with his fiance Whitney Alford, and accusing the American of infidelity. Kendrick Lamar wasted no time retaliating, dropping 'Meet the Grahams' and alleging that Drake was hiding a secret daughter.

Amid the escalating beef, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted with a Simpsons meme that said, "Stop, stop! He's already dead," presumably implying that Lamar has bested Drake.

The drama didn't end there, as Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us,' where he referenced Serena Williams and warned Drake not to disrespect the 23-time Grand Slam champion, given their shared Compton upbringing.

"From Alondra down to Central, n**ga better not speak on Serena," Lamar rapped.

Revisiting his initial post after Lamar's latest diss, Ohanian expressed disbelief over how the feud escalated in a day.

"Damn. This was just yesterday?" he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexis Ohanian himself has a personal history of conflict with Drake, with the Canadian calling him out in the song 'Middle of the Ocean' in 2022, where he labeled Ohanian a "groupie."

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki," Drake rapped.

"The best groupie for my wife and daughter" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian responds to Drake's diss

Serena Williams with her husband and daughter

Soon after the release of Drake's diss, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to social media and gushed over the former World No. 1, reflecting on how becoming a husband and father transformed his life.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman.

"In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He also took Drake's jibe in stride and emphasized his commitment to excelling in all aspects of life, including being the best "groupie" for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and their daughter Olympia.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," he commented further.

