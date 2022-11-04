"Why they always so comfortable coming for Black women?" - Tennis fans slam rapper Drake for taking a dig at Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in latest album

Musician and rapper Drake drew the wrath of tennis fans after he taunted Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on a track from his latest album titled 'Her Loss.' Drake mentioned Williams and her husband Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, in the song 'Middle of the Ocean.'
Serena Williams and Drake go back a long way as friends, and Drake was seen attending numerous matches involving the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion many years ago. The two were rumored to be dating back then, but all speculation died down after Williams started dating Ohanian in 2015 and the couple married two years later.
A verse of 'Middle of the Ocean' goes:
“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki," Drake says in his song.
Tennis fans reacted to the same, hitting back at Drake for dragging Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian into controversy unnecessarily.
"I love Drake….but this is so tired. Speaking on a married woman and her husband? Nasty. GIVE IT UP," a Twitter user wrote.
"Drake is such a two bit punk. Going after Serena’s husband and lying about Megan Thee Stallion. This man keeps telling the world how insecure he is. It’s been two decades. Has he got anything else to say?" another fan expressed.
"He came for Serena Williams too, I don't like that. Why they always so comfortable coming for Black women?" one fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from fans to Drake referencing Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian in his latest song:
Alexis Ohanian reveals Serena Williams inspiration behind his investment in Angel City FC
Among his many business-related investments, Alexis Ohanian is also famously known to have co-founded and heavily invested in the National Women's Super League (NWSL) club Angel City FC. Ohanian recently revealed that he ended up showing great interest in the club after a conversation with his wife Serena Williams.
The 39-year-old entrepreneur dreamt about their daughter Olympia one day representing the US Women's Soccer Team, which is when Williams said she would only play if she was paid what she was worth. Ohanian, therefore, took that on as a challenge and started working more actively towards promoting women's football, a big part of which is his involvement with Angel City FC.
"Angel City [FC] was largely prompted by a dare from my wife [Serena Williams]," Ohanian said on the same.
"As I was watching the 2019 Women's World Cup final and my daughter was running around in an Alex Morgan jersey. I was just musing like, 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if she played for the women's national team one day?' And Serena without missing a single beat said, 'Not until they pay her what she's worth.' I was like, alright, challenge accepted, let's see if I can do some things to help," he expressed.