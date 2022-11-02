"Best papa in the world" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals adorable t-shirt their daughter Olympia made for him

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams finally put an end to her remarkable tennis career in 2022. The American great kept performing at a high level even after giving birth in 2017, thanks in no small part to her husband Alexis Ohanian, who has been a tremendous support.

In addition to supporting her professionally, the 39-year-old has done a great job as a parent. Since her retirement, the tennis legend has spent time with her husband and child.

Olympia with some lovely words for her papa.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Alexis Ohanian shared a photo of a t-shirt his daughter Olympia made for him, where she had written a note on a plain white t-shirt, saying:

"You are the best papa in the world. I love you, Olympia"

Understandably, Ohanian was elated at the love his daughter had for him, remarking that it was amazing to see the gift.

"How amazing is this," Alexis Ohanian commented on the gift.

Serena Williams' momentous tennis performance with Olympia was "snagged" by Alexis Ohanian, who continues to admire his wife's talent

Alexis Ohanian supporting his wife Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

One of the biggest admirers and supporters of American tennis legend Serena Williams is right at her house -- none other than her spouse Alexis Ohanian. The American billionaire always supported Serena during pivotal matches on the court and also off the court using social media.

The 39-year-old, an avid collector of memorabilia, is particularly fond of the rookie cards of his wife and her sister Venus Williams . Most recently, the co-founder of Reddit has added another card to his collection, one more noteworthy than the ones he usually collects.

Taking to social media, Ohanian shared his recent acquisition -- an autographed 2018 Upper Deck Employee Exclusive card of the 23-time Grand Slam champion fistpumping triumphantly from the 2017 Australian Open.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian I snagged another one. I love this card because Olympia is in it, too. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I snagged another one. I love this card because Olympia is in it, too. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ONtdoEIhTp

“I snagged another one. I love this card because Olympia is in it, too" he stated.

Serena Williams won the 23rd Grand Slam championship of her career at the in the first Grand Slam of 2017 by defeating her elder sister Venus Williams in the finals, made all the more special by the fact that she was pregnant with Olympia at the time. Surprisingly, she won the tournament without losing a single set, a testament to her unreal tennis prowess.

After the 2017 Melbourne Major, the former World No. 1 reached the final of four Majors, but fell at the final hurdle in every instance. The 41-year-old recently competed in her final game at the US Open 2022, a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, after brilliant victories over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first two rounds.

