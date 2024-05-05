Barack Obama once predicted the winner of rap battle between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are beefing with each other. Following the release of Kendrick's diss track, 6:16 in LA, Drake dropped Family Matters, and Kendrick Lamar dropped meet the grahams minutes later on May 4.

Lamar is back again with yet another Drake diss track, Not Like Us, where he fired at Drake’s OVO Sound associates, like Baka Not Nice, Chubbs, PartyNextDoor, etc.

However, amidst this ongoing rap battle, an old video of the former American President, Barack Obama, has resurfaced on the internet. In the clip, Obama is seen to be predicting the winner of the rap battle between Drake and Lamar.

The clip is from a 2016 interview with YouTube personality Adande Thorne, where Obama said that Lamar would win in a rap battle against Drake.

Barack Obama chose Kendrick Lamar over Drake as their connection goes way back

A resurfaced video of Obama choosing Kendrick over Drake goes viral (Image via Facebook / Kendrick Lamar / Instagram / @barackobama)

After releasing his most recent Drake diss, Not Like Us, rapper Kendrick Lamar is establishing how much he hates Drake. The recent iteration of the feud between the two started in March 2024 with the release of Metro Boomin and Future's Like That from their new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, which features Kendrick refuting J. Cole's claim on First Person Shooter about Kendrick, J. Cole and Drake being the "big three," rather it is just him who is bigger than the both of them.

meet the grahams, Lamar's third diss track was released on May 3, one hour after Drake released his most recent Kendrick Lamar diss, Family Matters, as a response to Lamar's earlier diss, 6:16 in LA.

Now, in the middle of this ongoing rap feud, an old video of the ex-President of America, Barack Obama, is making rounds on the internet.

In the video from January 15, 2016, Obama declared Lamar was lyrically superior to Drake as a rapper in one of the many sessions of #YouTubeAsksObama a few days after delivering his final State of the Union speech while in office.

During the same session, Obama responded to a question about who he felt would prevail in a rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake after YouTube personality Adande Thorne showed him a side-by-side shot of the two rappers, and asked the same question. Obama replied,

“Gotta go with Kendrick. I think Drake is an outstanding entertainer, Kendrick… his lyrics, his last album, was outstanding. Best album, I think, of last year.”

Obama has expressed admiration for Kendrick on previous occasions as well. He stated in a 2015 People Magazine interview that Lamar's How Much a Dollar Cost, which is featured on the Grammy-nominated album To Pimp A Butterfly, was his favorite song of the year.

On January 10, 2016, the rapper and Barack met in the White House to talk about the value of mentoring for today's kids. Kendrick discussed the value of mentoring in his own life in a video released on Monday, January 11, 2016, by his label and management business, Top Dawg Entertainment.

Lamar explained that he and Obama discussed this and issues about inner cities, potential remedies, and supporting young people.

After Lamar took a shot at J. Lamar took a shot at J. Cole and Drake on Like That over the "Big Three" lyric from First Person Shooter, rekindling the animosity between Lamar and Drake. Since then, they have been dissing each other over multiple tracks, all available on YouTube for streaming.