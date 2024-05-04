"So there are moles in his camp" — Kendrick Lamar's meet the grahams cover art details aimed at Drake leave fans in awe 

As the Kendrick Lamar and Drake saga continues, it has been revealed that Kendrick used Drake's belongings for the meet the grahams diss track's cover art. The track came moments after Drake released his latest Kendrick diss track Family Matters.

Internet personality DJ Akademiks confirmed with official sources that the cover art for meet the grahams included objects that originally belonged to Drake. It has been reported that the objects were stolen from a suitcase that belonged to Drake's father, Dennis Graham. An Ozempic and Zolpidem prescription can be seen in the cover art, mentioning the singer’s real name, Aubrey Drake Graham.

In response to the cover art, certain Reddit users noted-

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via r/kendricklamar on Reddit)

The cover art also includes a jacket, a receipt, and a black leather Maybach equestrian glove, among other objects.

Expand Tweet

DJ Akademiks said:

“This cover art is, contains things that is from Drake’s pop’s suitcase. So Drake’s pop’s suitcase had these things in it. Don’t know how he got a hold of it. Don’t know how this happened to get in Kendrick’s hand but apparently Kendrick Lamar must have got a hold of Drake’s dad’s suitcase, so we’re talking about Dennis Graham, which is Drake’s pops. Wow! Wow! Remember all that talk about leaks in the camp?”

DJ Akademiks was referring to Kendrick Lamar’s 6:16 in LA diss track in his last sentence, as the latter seemingly claimed in the track that certain members of the OVO group were disloyal to Drake.

“Drake is cooked bro”: Netizens stunned as Kendrick Lamar gets hold of Drizzy’s belongings

Internet users are having a field day as the two industry legends continue to battle it out with diss tracks. Adding to the shocking claims, X user @raju_innocentev asked if the jacket seen in the meet the grahams cover art belongs to Drake’s secret daughter.

Expand Tweet

However, Lamar’s claims of Drake having a secret daughter have not been confirmed by Drake or any official sources. In the latest diss track that has been dropped, K. Dot said,

“Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world”

Many have now taken to the internet to react to the meet the grahams cover art. Some reactions read:

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Netizens respond to the meet the grahams cover art (Image via X)

Drake takes to Instagram to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘daughter’ claims

Drake took to his Instagram account and expressed confusion over what Kendrick was rapping about in meet the grahams. While attaching an image of himself looking exasperated, Drizzy noted in his Instagram story:

“nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me… these guys are in shambles”

Drake responds to meet the grahams diss track (Image via champagnepapi/Instagram)

In meet the grahams, Kendrick Lamar also directly addressed Drake’s son, Adonis, and Drake’s mother Sandra and he also commented on Drizzy’s supposed gambling addiction and drinking problems, among other topics.