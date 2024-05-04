What does Elohim mean? Kendrick Lamar '6:16 in LA' lyric aimed at Drake explained

Kendrick Lamar dropped a second Drake diss track on Friday, May 3, titled 6:16 in LA. This comes after the former threw shots at the Canadian rapper with Euphoria last month. As the duo continue to beef, Drizzy dropped his third K. Dot diss track, Family Matters, today.

6:16 in LA is evidently a reference to Drake’s tendency to name his music after times and locations. For those uninitiated, the musician has released numerous songs with timestamps like 9am in Dallas, 7am on Bridle Path, 6pm in New York and 5am in Toronto, among others.

In K. Dot’s 6:16 in LA, he brought up DJ Akademiks, accused the OVO group of secretly plotting against Drake, fired at Drizzy for coming for his connection with Taylor Swift, mentioned Zach Bia and Michael Jackson, and also seemingly called himself a God.

In the second diss track, the Grammy-winner croons:

“I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace/ But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed/ The Elohim, KTW know you can’t sleep, these images trouble you”

Elohim is a Hebrew word that refers to God, which is common in the Old Testament.

Why did Kendrick Lamar refer to Elohim in his song? Meaning of the word explored

In the aforementioned lyrics, Kendrick Lamar referred to Elohim. Although the exact meaning of KTW was not available online at the time of writing this article, it appears as if Lamar was referring to himself as God, or the God of rap. He may have also referred to Elohim due to Drake being of Jewish faith.

The basic meaning of Elohim refers to the infinite and powerful God. He has been mentioned over 2,500 times in the Tanakh. The term has not only been used to refer to God, but it is also used to refer to certain angels, judges, and human rulers.

Elohim can also be shortened to El in the scriptures. ‘El’ can be used to refer to other god figures, including Samuel and Yahweh.

Expand Tweet

‘Elohim’ has traditionally been used only in the Hebrew scriptures. However, there are certain English versions of the Bible that use his name for God, including:

It is likely that K. Dot was referring to certain Bible verses by naming the track 6:16, as Ephesians 6:16, and Jeremiah 6:16 refer to certain qualities God detests, like false witness, pride, and lies.

Kendrick Lamar’s 6:16 in LA lyrics explored

In his latest track, Kendrick Lamar claimed that DJ Akademiks, an internet personality who has often involved himself in rappers’ beef, including that of K. Dot and Drizzy, was compromised. Lamar was likely calling Akademiks untrustworthy or claiming that he was vulnerable.

The Humble rapper also took shots at Drake’s OVO group by claiming that it is likely that someone from the gang is betraying Drizzy.

Shockingly, the 36-year-old rapper also trolled Drake by collaborating with a Taylor Swift producer. This comes after Drizzy mentioned Swifties in his track Taylor Made Freestyle. Lamar has since collaborated with Swift’s main producer Jack Antonoff to co-produce 6:16 in LA.

Kendrick Lamar also accused Drake of using X bots to slander Lamar’s name.

Meanwhile, Drake released Family Matters, a K. Dot diss track following his Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle song disses.