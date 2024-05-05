Who is Baka Not Nice?  Kendrick Lamar targets Drake associate on yet another diss track, Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar has once again stirred the pot, dropping yet another diss track, Not Like Us, aimed at Drake on Saturday, May 4.

Produced by West Coast producer Mustard, Lamar's new song sees him calling OVO members and allies "p*dophiles" while asserting that the Toronto rapper has a thing for young women. In the track, he raps:

"Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young, You better not ever go to cell block one, To any bi**h that talk to him and layin’ love, Just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em."

Following his previous jab at Drake’s family in his third diss track, Meet the Grahams, Lamar is now going after the Canadian rapper’s associates, including Baka Not Nice. Referring to Baka, he raps:

"They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party, playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles."

As reported by Pop Culture, Travis Savoury, a Canadian rapper and producer known as "Baka" and "Not Nice," has been a longstanding member of the God's Plan singer's team. His longtime friend and former bodyguard, Baka Not Nice, has consistently supported Brake throughout his career.

Baka Not Nice: Rapper, Drake’s associate, and former bodyguard

Lamar took a jab at one of the Canadian rapper's associates, Baka Not Nice (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi / X/@Baka_Not_Nice / Facebook/@Kendrick Lamar)

As per Pop Culture, Travis Savoury, known by his stage name Baka Not Nice, initially worked as a security guard in Canada. In 2017, he signed with Warner Records' OVO Sound, the record label of Drake.

Baka began his career as a part of the rapper's security team while simultaneously working on his own solo music. He contributed vocals to several tracks by the One Dance singer, including providing a voiceover on From Time, the final track on Drake's 2013 album Nothing Was the Same. Additionally, he lent backing vocals to Gyalchester and the outro to the rapper's Free Smoke, both from the 2017 album More Life.

In a public event, Baka signed a record deal with Warner Records and OVO Sound on June 27, 2017. His debut single, co-written with the Rich Baby Daddy singer, Live Up to My Name, was released three days later.

However, Hot New Hip Hop reported that in June 2014, Baka was taken into custody on multiple charges, including trafficking in persons. He was first charged with assaulting a 22-year-old woman, allegedly "forcing her into pr*stitution," and making death threats.

Savoury, aged 37, received a six-month jail sentence from a judge at Finch Ave. on April 7, 2015, but was released early due to having served ten months in detention following his arrest in June 2014. The charges of pr*stitution, human trafficking, and gun possession were all dropped.

Baka signed to OVO, joining the ranks of Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Dvsn, Majid Jordan, 40, and other artists, after he decided to focus on his music.

Baka has released multiple singles in recent months, including Live Up To My Name, Money In The Bank, and I Am Who I Am. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the former has already received 4.5 million plays on Soundcloud.

Lamar continues to target Drake's other associates

Apart from dissing Drake in Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar also targeted a few of the rapper's associates from October's Very Own (OVO). Security guard Chubbs, PartyNextDoor, and rapper Baka Not Nice (also known as Travis Savoury) are among those targeted.

In Not Like Us, Kendrick further alleged that the Canadian artist is more of a colonizer and accused him of taking advantage of their peers for personal benefit.

Additionally, Meet the Grahams surfaced just an hour after the Canadian artist released his most recent Lamar diss track, Family Matters, on May 3. At the time, he was responding to Lamar's previous Drake diss tracks, 6:16 in LA and Euphoria. The feud between the two artists began with the release of Kendrick Lamar's Like That in March.