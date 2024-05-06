Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: Which 2024 diss track is the most popular on YouTube?

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been going all out with their diss tracks, many of which have also been dropped on social media platforms like YouTube and Spotify. While Lamar has dropped about five diss tracks, Canadian rapper Drake released four of them and had one removed as well.

The original track Like That, which reignated the beef, has gathered the most views on YouTube after it was released on March 22, 2024. As of now, the track with the fewest views is The Heart Part 6, by Drake, which was recently on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

While hip-hop fans are at the edge with the ongoing rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, one might wonder: which track has gained the most success on YouTube.

Here's a list ranking the diss tracks from most viewed to least viewed on YouTube, as of now. The list will rank all the diss tracks exchanged in the feud apart from Taylor Made Freestyle by Drake, as it was removed by the rapper after Tupac's Estate threatened him with a lawsuit for using the AI voice of Tupac in the track.

1) Like That by Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar (dropped on March 22, 2024)

This diss track, in a way, marked the start of the ongoing feud between the two rappers.

Releasing in March, it stands as the most viewed diss track out of all of them. This song has gained over 36 million views and has also been liked over 600,000 times since its release. The video has about 47,000 comments as well.

2) Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar (dropped on May 4, 2024)

This was one of the two diss tracks Lamar released on the same day as a response to Drizzy's Family Matters. The video received more than 19 million views, about 1.4 million, and around 200k comments as well.

3) Meet The Grahams by Kendrick Lamar (dropped on May 4, 2024)

The third diss track in this YouTube list is Kendrick Lamar's fourth diss track in this rap battle. It gained more than 16 million views and has been liked about 1.1 million times. Lamar's track has garnered about 140k comments on YouTube.

4) Euphoria by Kendrick Lamar (released on April 30, 2024)

Euphoria was the first diss track Lamar released as a response to Drake's Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

The track is the fourth most viewed track among the ones released during the Lamar-Drake feud, with a whopping over 15 million views and 1 million likes. Euphoria has gained about 120,000 comments, as of now.

5) Family Matters by Drake (dropped on May 3, 2024)

The third diss track by the Canadian rapper contained some personal digs at K-Dot in its verses. Family Matters has garnered over 14 million views, more than 600,000 likes, and about 110k comments since its release.

6) The Heart Part 6 by Drake (released on May 5, 2024)

This is the latest diss track in the rap battle between Lamar and Drake. This track was dropped in response to Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us.

This track holds the last position in the list, with more than eight million views and a little over 500,000 likes. The song has also gained about 140,000 comments on YouTube.

Some tracks aren't present on YouTube but can be found on Spotify and Instagram

There are two more tracks that were not released on YouTube but were streamed on other social media platforms like Spotify and also dropped on Instagram. Drake's Push Ups is one such track, which is in the top 50 list of played songs on Spotify at a global level.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, Euphoria, Like That, and Meet The Grahams, have made the top 50 as well. Apart from Push Ups, Drizzy's Family Matters is also on the aforementioned Spotify list.

Kendrick's 6:16 in LA, his third diss track, was released neither on YouTube nor on Spotify, but it can be found on Instagram. It gained over two million likes and more than 100,000 comments on Instagram after it was dropped on May 3, 2024.

While the beef between the two rappers has escalated, fans are awaiting for more diss tracks or updates on the matter. Both rappers have not just dissed each other but have gone personal by taking a dig at their families as well.