What is the story behind Drake and Pharrell Williams's chain? Rapper accused of lying about melting them amid Family Matters diss release 

Drake recently released his latest diss track Family Matters, in response to Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria and 6:16 in LA. In the diss track video by the Canadian rapper, fans noticed the chains he reportedly bought from Pharrell's luxury auction house Joopiter and melted.

Drizzy further mentioned in Family Matters,

"Ya wanna take up for Pharrell, then come get his legacy out of my house."

Netizens flooded the internet claiming that the rapper lied when he mentioned melting the chains, last year in the song Meltdown. In the verses, he then said,

"I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, Give a f**k about all of that heritage sh*t."

Fans accuse Drake of lying about melting Pharrell's chains after they were seen in his diss Family Matters official video

Amidst the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, a new accusation has been made against the Canadian rapper. The accusation surrounds the many luxury chains he reportedly purchased from Pharrell Williams' auction house.

In the Family Matters video, fans could see the chains that Drake claimed to have melted down last year in the verses of Meltdown, which was also a part of Travis Scott's album Utopia. This gave rise to several questions in the fans' minds, and they also accused Drizzy of lying about it.

A user took to X, and wrote,

"Drake said he melted down the chains he bought from Pharrell but he still got them in this Family Matters video. YOU LIED!!!!"

Meltdown was released when Drake beefed with Pusha T in 2023. The luxury chains in question are worth about $3 million, and they were made by Jacob the Jeweler for Pharrell. Back in January 2017, Drizzy was seen wearing the chains in the music video of Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin.

The rapper reportedly bought them back in 2022. Pharrell Williams was seen with the chains several times in the 2000s. Thus, when Drizzy wore them in the music video last year, fans assumed it was a tribute to the 51-year-old singer and record producer.

GQ published an article in January 2023 about the chains. The list includes the 2005 N.E.R.D chain which is currently priced at around $2.1 million, the Pharrell's Brain chain priced at about $150,000, the skateboard pendant chain sold at about $103,000, and the Oakley Razor Blade sunglasses, now priced at $62,500.

Drake seemed to have purchased several expensive pieces of jewelry from Joopiter in the past

The N.E.R.D chain has possibly been one of the most iconic pieces ever sold from Pharrell's auction house. While it made its debut in 2005, the piece was considered ahead of its time, which is possibly what made Drake want to wear it for his music video.

The brain chain debuted in 2004 and is a 14-karat chain with a pendant with the N.E.R.D's Brain logo in it with rubies. The sunglasses Drizzy purchased have white diamonds carved in 18-karat yellow gold. Overall, it was considered that the rapper had about $3 million worth of Pharrell's jewelry including his chains, in the Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin.

When Meltdown was released last year, and Drake seemingly suggested that he had melted the chains, Complex spoke to two jewelers to know what would have happened if he had done what he claimed in the song. Maksud Agadjani and Jason Arasheben were consulted on the issue.

Coincidentally, just sometime before the song was released last year, Agadjani uploaded a video on his Instagram profile to educate people about the process of melting old jewelry pieces. Complex asked him the reason behind posting such a video. Agadjani replied,

"Gold has a lot of interesting properties in this society other than just being a shiny, expensive metal. The only thing you learn in this country right now is, ‘I want more money.’ That's the only thing this generation knows, but they don't know anything about money."

He added that his purpose was to make people more aware of precious metals. Arashaben told Complex upon being asked about Meltdown that he had worked on melting down iconic hip-hop jewelry pieces before and wished that he never had to do it. The jeweler added:

"I would have been able to build a shrine with all the pieces. One piece that comes to mind is the legendary Eagle cuff for Ghostface Killah. That's a piece of hip-hop history."

Meanwhile, Lamar has also dropped another diss track meet the grahams, shortly after the Canadian rapper released Family Matters.