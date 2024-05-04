Fact Check: Was Rick Ross a cop? Meaning of Drake's mention on 'Family Matters' diss track explored

Drake recently dropped Family Matters, a 7-minute-long diss track on rapper Kendrick Lamar, along with various other artists like The Weeknd, A$ap Rocky, Future, and Rick Ross. This comes after Lamar released two diss tracks. Meanwhile, it is the third track on which Drizzy targeted Lamar.

However, what caught fans' attention was the mention of Rick Ross, which made fans wonder if the Money In The Grave artist was a cop.

In the new track, Drizzy wrote:

"Put a ni**a in the bars, let a ni**a rot kinda like ya job, ni**a."

He further wrote:

"Body after f**king body and you know Rick reading my Miranda Rights."

However, the speculations were wrong, since Ross wasn't a cop but a correctional officer. In March 2022, Rick Ross appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he opened up about his experiences as a CO.

Rapper Rick Ross was not a cop but a correctional officer in the mid-90s

Drizzy took the internet by storm with his latest diss track, Family Matters, which was dropped on May 3. The track was released on YouTube about 14 hours after K-Dot dropped 6:16 in LA. The latest track has reportedly become quite personal. At the beginning of the track, Drake wrote:

"You mentioned my seed now deal with his dad. I gotta go bad, I gotta go bad."

He then went after Rick Ross, in which several lines made fans wonder whether Ross was a cop in the past. However, the speculations weren't right since Ross had previously spoken about being a correctional officer and not a cop.

While in the beginning, Ross denied being in any such role, later on, he admitted to it and opened up more about the experience. While appearing on the Full Send Podcast in 2022, it was revealed that the rapper worked in the role for a few months, sometime between 1995 and 1997. He further added that while he was an officer, he did not work in prison.

In the podcast, Ross then said:

"I lasted four months before they said... I was a little tardy."

Upon being asked why he chose to become a correctional officer, Ross said:

"One of my big homies had just got in trouble, and a lot of people…a lot of things were going on. He just suggested it."

This is, however, not the first time that Drake has taken a dig at this part of Rick Ross' life. In his previous diss track, Push Ups, he allegedly referred to his correctional officer job and wrote:

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky."

On April 16, alleged official documents were released on Instagram by Internet personality 1090 Jake, who claimed that Rick Ross had been in the profession for about a year and a half and was employed by the Department of Corrections in Florida.

Drake mentioned further lines in his diss tracks, targeting rapper Rick Ross. In Push Ups, he wrote:

"This n***a turning 50. Every song that made it on the chart he got it from Drizzy."

In response, Ross also dropped Champagne Moments, where he described Drizzy as being a white guy while he is mixed. Rick Ross further claimed in his track that Drake underwent a nose job.

Both Drake and K-Dot have gone quite personal in their latest diss tracks

The Canadian rapper had gone all out and personal with Family Matters. Drake referred to Money Trees, released by K-Dot back in 2012, and wrote in the track:

"Don’t even go back to your hood and plant no money trees."

The lyrics seemed to get more personal when Drake mentioned Lamar's fiancee, Whitney Alford, and children. This was in response to Lamar's diss track Euphoria. Drizzy wrote:

"Why you never hold your son and tell him say cheese / We could have left the kids out of this don’t blame me."

He further went on to add that one of Lamar's children was raised by Dave Free, who had been a creative partner of K-Dot for several years. The Canadian rapper further mentioned that "cease and desist" files were filed against them after he used Tupac's AI voice in the now-removed Taylor Made Freestyle.

The God's Plan artist added:

"A cease and desist is for h*es / Can’t listen to lies that come out of your mouth / You called the Tupac estate and begged them to sue me and take that sh*t down."

While Drake dropped Family Matters, Kendrick Lamar also released his new diss track after 6:16 in LA, named Meet the Grahams.

In the track, Lamar too got very personal by mentioning the First Person Shooter singer's family, including his parents and son. Lamar further claimed that Drake has a daughter, whom he never mentioned.

While the beef was mostly between Drake and Lamar, many personalities like Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and Metro Boomin have since been involved in it.