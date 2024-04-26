Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

Last week, fans witnessed some major music releases like Taylor Swift's 11th studio album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, and the deluxe version THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: ANTHOLOGY, which featured artists like Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Our Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight 10 of the most unique projects scheduled to be released this Friday, April 26, across genres like Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, and more.

PartyNextDoor's fourth studio album PartyNextDoor 4, drops alongside multiple Hip/Hop, Pop, and R&B projects, including Laufey's second studio album Bewitched: The Goddess Edition.

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition (Laufey), and other top albums dropping this week

1) PartyNextDoor 4 (PartyNextDoor) - R&B Album Release

PartyNextDoor will drop his fourth studio album, titled PartyNextDoor 4, tomorrow on all DSPS (Digital Streaming Platforms) via OVO Sound under an exclusive license to Santa Anna Label Group.

The following songs are set to be included in the official tracklist for the project:

Control Lose My Mind Stuck In My Ways Cheers Make It To The Morning No Chill Her Old Friends The Retreat For Certain Sorry, But I’m Outside Real Woman A Mother’s Prayer Family Resentment

2) Bewitched: The Goddess Edition (Laufey) - Pop Album Release

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is the expanded version of the Chinese-Icelandic singer Laufey's second studio album, which will be distributed to all DSPs via AWAL.

The following is the official tracklist for her expanded album:

Dreamer Second Best Haunted Must Be Love While You Were Sleeping Lovesick California and Me Nocturne (Interlude) Promise From The Start Misty Serendipity Letter To My 13 Year Old Self Bewitched Track 15 Track 16 Track 17 Goddess

3) The Coldest (Skilla Baby) - Hip/Hop Album Release

Skilla Baby is gearing up to drop his debut album tomorrow, titled The Coldest, alongside features from some of the hottest rappers in the game from DaBaby to Flo Milli.

Here is the official tracklist for Skilla's debut project:

Trapped Free Big Meech Richie (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) Mike Jack (Feat. G Herbo x Rob49) Bullet Proof Slimm Shady (Feat. Mozzy) Whole Package (Feat. Flo Milli) Crash (Feat. Jeremih) Project X (G6) (Feat. DaBaby) Wifey (feat. NoCap) Te Amo Misfit (Feat. Polo G) Mama (Feat. Rob49 x Tay B) Bae Black Force Music Plate

4) Fu##in’ Up (Neil Young & Crazy Horse) - Rock Album Release

The official album cover for Neil Young & Crazy Horse's new album 'Fu##in’ Up' (Image via Instagram/@neilyoungarchives)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse is an American Rock band that has been playing for over 50 years and has consistently released music throughout their distinguished career. Their latest project is set to hit DSPs tomorrow via The Other Shoe Productions under an exclusive license to Reprise Records.

The following songs are set to be included in the tracklist for Fu##in’ Up:

City Life Feels Like A Railroad (River of Pride) Heart Of Steel Broken Circle Valley of Hearts Farmer John Walkin' In My Place (Road of Tears) To Follow One's Own Dream Chance On Love

5) Funk Generation (Anitta) - Lating Pop Album Release

The offical cover for Anitta's upcoming sixth studio album 'Funk Generation' (Image via Instagram/@anitta)

The Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta will release her sixth studio album, titled Funk Generation, tomorrow. The project will be distributed to all streaming services via Republic Records and Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

The following songs will be included in the album's official tracklist:

Lose Ya Breath Grip Funk Rave Fria Meme Love in Common Aceita Double Team (Feat. Brray x Bad Gyal) Savage Funk Joga Pra Lua (Feat. PEDRO SAMPAIO x DENNIS) Cria De Favela Puta Cara Sabana Ahi (Feat. Sam Smith) Mil Veces

6) Katrina's Son (MILLYZ) - Hip/Hop Mixtape Release

MILLYZ will be dropping his new mixtape titled Katrina's Son on all streaming services tomorrow independently via Create Music Group. The project was preceded by the lead single he dropped earlier this month with Meek Mill called Soul Survivor.

Here is the complete tracklist for MILLYZ's upcoming mixtape:

Soul Survivor (Feat. Meek Mill) Insane Tha Realest In The Wind Perfect Kin (Feat. Sada James) Scars (Feat. G Mizzo) Katrina's Son

7) Buried Alive (Chance The Rapper) - Hip/Hop Single Release

Chance The Rapper announced he will drop his latest single, Buried Alive, to all DSPs this Friday via a post made on X yesterday, which makes it his first official music upload since 2023's BET UNCUT. As per his post, it appears the song will also be accompanied by a music video.

8) Back To Back (Nardo Wick x Future) - Hip/Hop Single Release

The official cover for Nardo Wick x Future's upcoming single 'Back To Back' (Image via Instagram/@nardowick)

Nardo Wick is gearing up for another single drop with Back To Back, which features Future fresh off his run with Metro Boomin on We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You which have already been labeled as No.1 projects by Billboard.

9) Friday (The Chainsmokers) - EDM Single Release

The Chainsmokers announcement post for their new single 'Friday' (Image via Instagram/@thechainsmokers)

The popular DJ and Producer duo The Chainsmokers are gearing up for a single drop this Friday humoursly titled Friday, to all streaming services via TH3RD BRAIN. The song follows their recently uploaded single Addicted which hit DSPs on March 29, 2024.

10) Love Me Jeje (Tems) - R&B Single Release

The announcement post for Tems upcoming single 'Love Me Jeje' (Image via Instagram/@temsbaby)

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems is gearing up for her upcoming debut studio album, Born in the World, by unveiling the lead single for the project titled Love Me JeJe. The single will hit all major DSPs this Friday via FAX Records under an exclusive license to Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment.