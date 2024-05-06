What happened with Drake and Millie Bobby Brown? Rapper mentions Stranger Things star on new Kendrick Lamar diss track

Drake has name-dropped Millie Bobby Brown in his latest Kendrick Lamar diss track “The Heart Part 6” responding to K. Dot’s “Not Like Us”. The Canadian rapper’s controversial friendship with the Stranger Things star raised a few eyebrows a few years back.

Drizzy and Brown, who have a 17-year age gap met in 2017 and later on, the then 14-year-old actress revealed they exchange text messages quite regularly. In Lamar’s May 4 diss “Not Like Us”, he did not directly mention Millie Bobby Brown. However, he suggested Drizzy engages in illicit activities with young girls — something the “God’s Plan” rapper has long been accused of:

“Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young”

Drizzy responded to Kendrick Lamar’s diss, stating he would never pursue a teenager:

“Only f*ckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager”

The Toronto rapper denied engaging with underage women in the lines that come before Brown's name as well:

"I never been with no one under age but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted"

A look at Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's friendship as the rapper drops "The Heart Part 6"

In 2018, Millie Bobby Brown revealed she and Drake, the then-31-year-old rapper invited her to his Australia concert the year before. She shared they had developed a close friendship after that. Brown said during an interview with W Magazine:

“He was such a fanboy and I was such a fangirl! Honestly, we text all the time now.”

She added:

“He helps me with everything, just like life lessons. He's amazing. He's a great human being, and we went to dinner afterwards and we had dinner the next day and we met in Sydney.”

The young actress further opened up about her friendship with Drake during a conversation with Access Hollywood at the 2018 Emmys. She described the rapper as a “great friend” and a “great role model”. She shared:

“We just texted each other the other day. He was like, 'I miss you so much.' I was like, 'I miss you more.'”

Brown also revealed that Drake messaged her regularly advising her about “boys”. When she was asked to elaborate, the Enola Holmes star said:

“That stays in the text messages.”

Several internet users questioned Drake and Brown’s friendship, noting why someone 17 years senior would message a teenager about boys or take her out to dinner. Responding to the backlash, Brown defended Drizzy on her Instagram story and said:

"Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird... For real. im [I'm] lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im [I'm] very blessed to have amazing people in my life. u don't get to choose that for me. its [It's] nice to have people who understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez."

At the time, Drake did not directly address the criticism. However, he later name-dropped Brown on his song “Another Late Night” from his 2023 album For All the Dogs:

“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ bout some Millie Bobby / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin”

As Drake dropped "The Heart Part 6" on May 6, some X users pointed out how he mentioned Brown despite Lamar not specifically taking her name in "Not Like Us".

Netizens react to Drizzy's Millie Bobby Brown name-drop on "The Heart Part 6". (Image via X/@depressedosfan)

Netizens react to Drizzy's Millie Bobby Brown name-drop on "The Heart Part 6". (Image via X/@nogodscriptures)

Netizens react to Drizzy's Millie Bobby Brown name-drop on "The Heart Part 6". (Image via X/@shamartTM)

Millie Bobby Brown hasn't addressed Drake's mention yet.