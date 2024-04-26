What did Taylor Swift win an Emmy for? Singer's contribution in AMEX Unstaged: Explored

Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated musicians of the generation and has 14 Grammys, 40 American Music Awards, and 39 Billboard Music Awards to her name. However, very few people know that the 34-year-old singer has also won an Emmy Award. This was in 2015 and when she was informed about it, she initially thought it was a prank.

Taylor Swift won an Emmy for Original Interactive Program for her AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience App. The singer released the app on November 1, 2014, and featured an interactive experience connected to her Blank Space music video. The song was a part of her 2014 album 1989, her fifth studio album.

Taylor Swift won an Emmy in 2015 bringing her one step closer to earning the coveted EGOT

AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience was an app released in connection to her Blank Space music video on November 1, 2014. It showed the 360º view of the mansion featured in the music video. Users could also follow various characters around the mansion while solving various interactive puzzles to reveal a surprise at the end.

The app also contained exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Blank Space musical video. The user could also watch the music video or purchase the 1989 album through the app.

Taylor shared multiple pictures of her Emmy win and revealed that she never expected to win the award and was surprised when she got the news. The pop star tweeted that she initially thought that the news was a prank but later realized that it was real. She shared pictures of the Emmy Award on her Instagram but they have since been deleted.

"We have no chill. The Emmy has rendered us chill-less… When they overnight you an Emmy… I did not know this was a thing," she wrote as a caption to her pictures.

In another selfie that she shared with her team, she wrote that they would be "taking selfies with the Emmy All Day."

"If you need us, we’ll be taking selfies with the Emmy ALL DAY," the singer wrote.

Other prominent winners of the Emmy in 2015 included Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central's Drunk History, Adult Swim's Robot Chicken, and @Midnight.

A list of other major awards won by Taylor Swift

The 34-year-old singer is one of the most honored musicians and has multiple awards. These include 40 American Music Awards, 39 Billboard Music Awards, and 14 Grammys. Taylor has been included in the Time 100 thrice in 2009, 2015, and 2019, and has 118 Guinness World Records to her name.

She has the record for the most Album of the Year wins at the Grammys with four awards. Taylor Swift also has the highest number of MTV Video Music Awards with four awards as well. With the same number of awards, the singer/composer has won the most number of Global Recording Artist of the Year Awards by the International Federation of Phonographic Industry.

Taylor started her musical journey as a country singer and shot to fame with her debut album Taylor Swift, in 2006. The album won the Best New Artist nomination at the 2008 Grammys.

Her second album, Fearless was released in 2008. The album created waves in the country music genre by securing the Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 52nd Grammys. The song White Horse clinched Grammys for the Best County Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Her song Mean from her third album, 2010's Speak Now, won Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Swift also co-wrote the Hunger Games soundtrack album, which won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Taylor Swift's fifth album, 1989, released in 2014, completed her transition from a country singer to a pop star. The album went on to win Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

In 2017, Reputation started her Reputation Stadium Tour, which won the Grammy for Tour of the Year. In 2016, Taylor became the second musician to receive an award named after her after Michael Jackson. In 2021, the singer also received the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards.

Taylor made history with Folklore by being the first woman to win three Album of the Year awards at the Grammys. Later, Midnights also won the Album of the Year award, making her the only person to have won four such awards in the Grammys' history. Midnights also won the Best Pop Vocal Album in 2024.

Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19, 2024. The album has amassed millions of streams and is expected to bring the 34-year-old a fresh batch of awards.