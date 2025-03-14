Meagan Good addresses relationship with Jonathan Majors and standing by him amid DV trial

Meagan Good, who is engaged to Jonathan Majors, got candid about why she stood by her fiancé and supported him throughout his legal issues. Majors was arrested in March 2023 after allegedly assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. However, despite the publicized trial, Good stuck by him throughout the controversy.

During a joint interview with the couple, published on Friday, March 14, 2025, the Harlem actress told The Hollywood Reporter that they didn't plan to start dating or to be seen going out. However, during the two-week trial, Meagan accompanied Majors to court and became his supporter in the background. She told the outlet why she chose to remain steadfast by her fiancé through it all and said,

"People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or their reputations. To me, that's not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it's not conditional."

Per NPR, Majors was charged with two counts of a misdemeanor: assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. However, he avoided time in prison with Judge Michael Gaffey saying that "jail is not necessary." However, the judge issued a protection order for Jabbari and sentenced Majors to 52 weeks of attending a domestic violence program and probation.

Meagan Good recently gushed about her relationship with Jonathan Majors and their engagement

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors got engaged in November 2024. They started dating in March 2023, around the same time Majors was in the middle of his domestic abuse trial. However, despite his legal battles so early in their relationship, it didn't overwhelm Meagan. When she appeared on The Breakfast Club on January 17, she said,

"I was talking to God and I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I've learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but sometimes they won't make sense to other people—and that's okay."

Expand Tweet

She further gushed about the relationship, saying that she couldn't remember when she'd been that happy before, probably when she was a kid, she said. Meagan Good also called being engaged to Jonathan Majors "amazing" during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on January 21, 2025. She said,

"I can’t stop smiling because God is just so interesting. I would have never anticipated what may seem like the craziest season outwards to it being the most peaceful, freeing, joyful, fun, adventurous, self-discovery, and all those things for me."

Meagan Good added that she's in a "place of peace and complete thankfulness" at this point in her life. While she admitted that she doesn't know what's coming next, she said that she's excited about it.

Speaking about his and Meagan's future, the Creed III actor shared a glimpse of what their future may look like during their recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter on March 14. He said that he sees him and Meagan, his 11-year-old daughter Ella from a previous relationship, and "maybe a couple of kids." He also hopes to make more movies but said that it wasn't his call.

Meagan Good was previously married to DeVon Franklin, but they filed for divorce in December 2021 and it was finalized the following year.

