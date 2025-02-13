"Disappointing but not surprising"— Internet has a mixed reaction to Michael B. Jordan praising Jonathan Majors months after the DV lawsuit

Michael B. Jordan is open to working with Creed III co-star Jonathan Major despite the latter's domestic violence lawsuit. Majors was convicted of assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2023, which was a massive blow to his Hollywood career, with Marvel and other big studious cutting ties with the actor.

However, in the latest cover story for GQ magazine, published on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Jordan recalled Majors' controversy, saying that it was a "tough situation" to see happening.

"But he's doing great, just got engaged. I'm proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it," he further said in support of his former co-star.

The Creed star also said that he would work with Majors again, and his comments sparked a mix of reactions online. A fan in particular thought that his statement was "disappointing" but not a "surprising" one.

"Disappointing but not suprising. A woman can be blacklisted for appearing slightly difficult, whether it's true or not, but a male abuser will be supported by his bros and given multiple chances for redemption," a Reddit user commented.

Other netizens shared their disappointment over Jordan's support for someone who they said "punched a woman" and was convicted for DV, with one commenter calling him to "do better."

"Really disappointed to see him defending Majors like this. Supporting friends is one thing, but we need to take domestic violence allegations seriously," an X user commented.

"Can't believe Michael B Jordan is proud of a man who punched a woman," another user on X said.

"And Hollywood has us believe that Michael B. Jordan is the new Denzel Washington! Do, better, Mr. Jordan," an X user wrote.

However, other fans commended the Sinners actor's support towards his co-star and for standing in support of Majors when everyone in Hollywood was turning against him. One commenter mentioned that it was a "well done" job for the Creed star.

"This is big, Jonathan is a talented artist. Michael B. Jordan is one of the biggest stars of our time. Jonathan needs more support like this if he wants to get larger roles again. Well done Michael," an X user commented.

"I gotta give Michael his flowers cause he's a real one. He's showing love to Jonathan despite most of Hollywood turning on him. Also he changed his IG profile pic to a pic with Chadwick after he passed and it's STILL there," a user on X added.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors previously worked on Creed III

The duo previously collaborated in the third installment of the Creed franchise, which Jordan not only starred in but also directed. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Creed opposite Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson, who is an old friend but later becomes an antagonistic and aggressive rival in the ring.

Creed III was a box office hit after releasing in movie theaters in March 2023, earning $276 million worldwide, per Variety. The outlet also reported that it became the top-earning movie in the franchise. A fourth installment was confirmed in 2023, with Jordan returning to direct the film.

During the Contenders Film event in Los Angeles in November 2021, producer Irwin Winkler said that Creed IV is in the works and that they have "a really good story [and] a really good plot."

Michael B. Jordan's Creed IV is still in pre-production, per its IMDb page, with no set release date yet.

