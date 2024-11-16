Are Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good still together? Actress's team shuts down breakup rumors

Actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are still together, despite rumors suggesting a split. Citing a statement by an unnamed representative for Good, TMZ on Thursday, November 14, 2024, wrote:

"They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together."

Breakup rumors surfaced after Gary With Da Tea, a co-host of The Rickey Smiley Show, cited "popular Hollywood Instagram" reports claiming Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good split, with Majors allegedly focusing on his career comeback.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good began dating in 2023. Additionally, earlier this year Majors told TMZ (July 2024) he was planning to propose.

"He is getting back on track, and there is no need for Meagan anymore"- Gary With Da Tea about Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' alleged breakup

Gary With Da Tea alleged that Jonathan Majors was currently in Canada shooting for his comeback movie, Merciless. They added that the "filming (was) going really well," with many expecting it to be the actor's "breakout performance" that would "reignite his career." They added:

"They're saying (the rumors on IG) that his career looks like he is getting back on track and there is no need for Meagan anymore."

Gary also claimed that Majors began dating Good as she was "paying bills." He alleged that Jonathan, being a man of "African descent" with his career getting "back on track," did not need Meagan and "kicked (her) and threw (her) back where she came from." The hosts also claimed that there were reports that Majors did not like "women of color."

At this point, other co-hosts added that they hoped that the pair hadn't broken up and the rumors were false. One even stated that the couple was supportive of each other and looked really in love. However, Gary countered:

"Hopefully they still together but you know how men do, y'all know how men do. When a woman help a man out when he down and stuff, then they get back on his feet, he forget who help him."

In March 2023, Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend Grace Jabbari had him arrested on allegations of domestic violence. Majors denied any wrongdoing and claimed Jabbari attacked him. What ensued (at one point Jabbari was arrested, and later, due to a lack of "prosecutorial merit," her case was closed) was a criminal trial against the actor. The controversy put a pause on his promising career.

According to NPR, in December 2023, the jury found the actor guilty of third-degree asault and second-degree harassment. However, it is to be noted that Jonathan Majors was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree or aggravated harassment in the second degree. This meant that the jury did not believe that Majors intended to hurt or harass Jabbari.

Majors was eventually sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program. Through out the trial, Meagan Good supported the actor and was even spotted during the court sessions.

During a January 2024 interview on Good Morning America, Jonathan Majors told anchor Linsey Davis that Good was an "angel." He stated:

"She’s held me down like a Coretta (Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife). I’m so blessed to have her."

While accepting his Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in August, Jonathan Majors reflected on his relationship with Meagan Good and expressed his love and gratitude, saying:

"I love you, I love you beyond all limit.With all my strength, with all my heart, I love you. You done carried me so, so, so, so many nights."

For her part, during a July 2024 interview with Today, Meagan Good explained that she dated Majors despite some of her friends advising against the actor. She explained that at the end of the day, "(she) was the one who had to live (her) life."

In June, Deadline announced Jonathan Majors was set to star in Martin Villeneuve's revenge thriller Merciless. The film began production in the fall. At the time, both Villeneuve and the film's producer, Christopher Tuffin (Sound of Freedom fame), spoke in support of Majors. Tuffin stated that he refused to let "public opinion and selective prosecution" undermine great artists.

