Jonathan Majors trial and conviction: Everything to know as actor scores first movie role following legal troubles

Actor Jonathan Majors got his first movie role after his highly publicized legal trouble in 2023. He was arrested in March 2023 in New York City after an alleged "domestic dispute" with his former girlfriend. Following the arrest, Majors' career faced a setback as he was dropped from certain projects while others were shelved.

However, Jonathan Majors has landed his first movie after the news of his legal trouble broke and set his career back. He is set to be a part of director Martin Villeneuve's upcoming supernatural thriller, Merciless. The director confirmed Majors' casting to Deadline in an article published on Thursday, June 20, 2024. It is worth noting that Martin is Dune filmmaker Dennis Villeneuve's brother.

"Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity," Martin told the publication.

Jonathan Majors was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling on April 8, 2024, nine months after he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Following the charges being filed, Majors was dropped from his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while his film Magazine Dreams was shelved.

Jonathan Majors' trial began on November 29, 2023

Kang actor, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on March 25, 2023, after he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The alleged "domestic dispute" took place when the former couple was in a taxi, on their way home.

Grace Jabbari reportedly suffered minor injuries to her head and neck as a result of the alleged assault. However, a representative for the Creed III actor claimed that he had done nothing wrong.

One day after the alleged incident, the actor was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, maintained his innocence, adding that they are presenting evidence that "disavowed any allegations" against Majors. The evidence included video footage from the vehicle, witness testimony, and written statements by the victim, who was not identified at the time.

By mid-April 2023, Jonathan Majors' PR company, The Lede Company, and his talent management company, Entertainment 360, dropped him as their client. Around the time, Deadline reported he was removed from at least two then-upcoming film projects and an ad campaign for MLB's Texas Rangers.

According to Variety, on April 19, 2023, multiple alleged victims of the actor's abuse came forward and were cooperating with the Manhattan DA's office. The next day, Chaudhry gave court evidence that reportedly proved that the alleged victim was uninjured and socializing hours after the incident. One week after this, a judge granted the alleged victim a full temporary order of protection.

The actor's attorney released a statement, saying that it was "standard" in such cases.

"This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him," Choudhry added.

Johnathan Majors appeared in court for the first time on May 9, 2023, and had a short hearing in front of a judge. The actor's attorney claimed that the case was full of "explicit and implicit bias," noting that it highlighted the "racial bias" that was rampant in the criminal justice system. Priya also claimed that the prosecution was on a "witch hunt" against the actor.

Jonathan Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Jabbari on June 21, 2023, and claimed that she was the attacker in the March incident. Jabbari was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief in the fall of 2023, but she was released with a desk appearance ticket. A day after the arrest, Manhattan's DA's office claimed that it would not prosecute as the allegations lacked merit.

Jonathan Majors' trial began on November 29, 2023, with Jabbari testifying on December 5, 2023, that she feared the actor. She also alleged that he had threatened self-harm in an attempt to manipulate her.

The judge in the trial released key evidence a week after Jabbari's testimony, which included Majors' 911 call and text exchanges between the former couple. In the 911 call, the actor was reportedly claiming that Grace had tried to kill herself. Meanwhile, other evidence included photos of bruising on Jabbari's finger as well as that of a cut behind her ear, which she had taken.

The case went to jury on December 14, 2023, and four days later they found Jonathan Majors guilty of two counts: assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. Four months later, he was sentenced to attend a year-long intervention program.

Jonathan Majors' upcoming film

Christopher Tuffin has developed Merciless while also being its producer, along with Kevin Townsend and Kevin DeWalt. Amanda Delaplaine, Chris Ochs, Andrew Bates, and Ben DeWalt will serve as executive producers.

Talking about Jonathan Majors, Tuffin told Deadline that he considered it an "honor and a privilege to be working with Jonathan."

"In graduate school, I had the good fortune to study screenwriting under Blacklist scribe Millard Lampell and learned from him the dangers of letting politics undermine due process and deprive artists of their careers. I consider it an honor and a privilege to be working with Jonathan who is such a great talent now that this matter has been adjudicated," Christopher said.

Jonathan Majors' domestic violence counseling program is in-person and based in Los Angeles. With Merciless scheduled to begin shooting in the fall, it remains unclear how the actor will work this out. Per court orders, he faces 364 days in prison if he violates his sentence and up to six months in jail if he does not complete the program.