"Because she is white and had a billionaire to protect her": Internet questions Amber Heard's career in wake of Jonathan Majors guilty verdict

On Monday, December 18, Creed III star Jonathan Majors was found guilty and convicted of one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Right after the guilty verdict, Marvel Studios reportedly fired the actor, who played Kang the Conqueror in Phase 4-6 of the MCU.

Majors even had a big upcoming 2026 release, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Netizens were not too pleased with the fate of Jonathan Majors. His firing drew criticism from a crowd of social media users who compared his case with the infamous Johny Depp-Amber Heard trial, which resulted in Depp winning but Heard was still kept on by DC for the Aquaman sequel.

Netizens allege double standards in the firing of Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors was arrested back in March of this year, following allegations by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari that he had assaulted and harassed her. Jabbari alleged that the incident took place in a private car in New York when she confronted Majors about texts he allegedly received from another woman.

She alleged that Majors injured her middle finger while trying to retrieve his phone forcefully and also hit her on the back of the head during the squirmish. Jabbari presented evidence of texts and a voice note sent by Majors persuading her not to go to the hospital for her alleged head injury.

Majors and his defense team had denied the allegations and had claimed that Jabbari was the aggressor who began the fight. Video of Majors running away from a chasing Jabbari surfaced on social media this week, cementing significant social media support for Jonathan Majors.

Ultimately, the jury found him guilty of one count of third-degree intentional assault and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment after a two-week trial that lasted for five hours. The verdict immediately prompted Marvel Studios to drop the actor from the MCU altogether, as confirmed by a Deadline report.

Netizens were not at all on board with Disney and Marvel's decision. A social media outcry demanding justice for Jonathan Majors followed. Users compared the case of Jabbari and Majors to the infamous Depp vs Heard trial and pointed out how Heard was allowed by DC and Warner Bros. to be in Aquaman 2, despite losing her lawsuit.

Similarities were also drawn to Ezra Miller, who despite a history of misdemeanor charges, abuse, and harassment—including grooming and repeated arrests—was granted the role of Flash in the highly anticipated 2023 DC movie.

However, a Reddit user, who goes by fast_flashdash, said in response to a r/F**kMarvel thread comparing the Majors situation to the Amber Heard situation that Heard's scenes for the Aquaman sequel were filmed before the trial and another user, Esoteric_Librarian pointed out that the film was simply delayed.

Being dropped by Marvel is the most high-profile backlash that Majors has received since his arrest. Earlier, he was dropped by both his talent management firm, Entertainment 360, and his PR firm, The Lede Company. Majors appeared in a number of commercial campaigns that were withdrawn, including one from the US Army.

One important distinction between the Majors-Jabbari trial and the Heard-Depp trial is that the latter was a case of civil defamation and the former is a criminal case. While Heard ended up countersuing and winning two million in damages, all charges against Jabbari were dropped. The case against Jonathan Majors was also not live-streamed to a public audience.